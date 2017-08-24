Wisconsin Sports 8-24

>>Brewers Lose Seventh Straight Series At San Francisco

(San Francisco, CA) — The Milwaukee Brewers have now lost seven straight series at San Francisco, falling to the Giants 4-2 Wednesday in dropping two of three at A-T-and-T Park. “X” rays on third baseman Travis Shaw turned up negative after he fouled a pitch onto his right foot in the ninth inning — the same foot on which he fouled a pitch earlier this month that kept him out for one game. The Giants went in front for good in the seventh when Jarrett Parker hit a check swing, two run double off Jacob Barnes who dropped to 3-4. Milwaukee’s only runs came on a double from Shaw and a solo homer from Stephen Vogt — and the Brewers are now 3-3 on their nine game Western road trip as Milwaukee has fallen to three and a half games behind the N-L Central leading Cubs, and they’re three back for the league’s final Wild Card spot. The Crew is off today (Thursday) and will play the Major League leading Dodgers tomorrow (Friday) night in Los Angeles.

>>Brewers Claim Cubs’ Minor League Pitcher Brooks Off Waivers

(San Francisco, CA) — The Brewers have claimed minor league starter Aaron Brooks off waivers from the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs designated the right hander for assignment last weekend to make room for catcher Rene Rivera, whom Chicago claimed from the New York Mets. Brooks will be a starter at the Brewers’ Triple “A” farm club in Colorado Springs — and he’s 8-9 in the minors this year with a six-point-two-oh E-R-A but general manager David Stearns says Brooks has thrown better in the past and could do so again. He has 58 innings of big league experience with Oakland and Kansas City, and he recovered from a hip injury last year. Also Wednesday, Milwaukee designated Colorado Springs right hander Paolo Espino for assignment.

>>Two Beloit Pitchers Throw Combined No Hitter

(Beloit, WI) — Two pitchers have thrown a combined no hitter for the Class “A” Beloit Snappers in a 3-0 home shutout of Quad Cities on Wednesday night. Zack Erwin threw the first six innings, walking one and striking out four. Joseph Camacho went the final three frames as he worked around an error and one walk. It was the first nine inning no hitter for Beloit since 1996, and it was the Snappers’ first “no no” of any kind since Dan Osterbrock threw a seven inning hitless victory against Wisconsin in May of 2010. Beloit, of the Midwest League, is an affiliate of the Oakland “A”s.

>>Packers’ Bulaga Injures Ankle At Practice

(Green Bay, WI) — Green Bay Packers’ starting right tackle Bryan Bulaga may be out for at least a little while after he injured an ankle at practice Wednesday. The eighth year pro was hurt in a rushing drill — and he was on the ground for a couple minutes before walking off on his own power. It was not the type of knee injury that has plagued Bulaga throughout his career, as last season was the first time he played in all 16 regular season games since his rookie year of 2010. Second year pros Jason Spriggs and Kyle Murphy filled in after Bulaga got hurt — and with Spriggs struggling in preseason games so far, Murphy could get the start if Bulaga doesn’t on Saturday night, when the Packers play an exhibition at Denver.

>>PGA’s Playoffs Begin: Stricker Only Wisconsin Golfer

(Old Westbury, NY) — The P-G-A’s Fed Ex Cup Playoffs begin today (Thursday). Steve Stricker of Madison is the only Wisconsin contender as the Northern Trust Open gets underway at the Glen Oaks Club on New York’s Long Island. Stricker is 110th in the field of 125 players with the highest point totals throughout the past year. The Top 100 after Sunday will advance to next week’s second of four Fed Ex tournaments, the Dell Technologies Championship. On the senior P-G-A Champions Tour, Jerry Kelly of Madison and Fox Point native Skip Kendall will play in the 54 hole Boeing Classic that begins tomorrow (Friday) in Snoqualmie, Washington.

>>Bucks “G” League Developmental Team Drafts Eleven

(Oshkosh, WI) — The Milwaukee Bucks’ new team in the N-B-A’s developmental league has claimed eleven players in an expansion draft. The Wisconsin Herd of Oshkosh is one of four expansion teams this season in what’s now called the “G” League, or Gatorade League. Each of the league’s 22 holdover teams exposed up two players each — and Wisconsin’s top four players were forwards Vince Hunter and Perry Ellis, guard Corey Walden, and center Gracin Bakumanya. The Herd chose Hunter as the third overall pick, even though they could lose him if he signs a two way pro and developmental contract with another N-B-A organization.