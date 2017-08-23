Wisconsin Sports 8-23

>>Brewers Score Two Late Runs To Beat Giants

(San Francisco, CA) — The Milwaukee Brewers score twice in the seventh inning to come from behind and beat the Giants 4-3 in San Francisco on Tuesday night. Ryan Braun tied the game with a sacrifice fly and then Travis Shaw hit a run scoring double to put the Crew in front for good. Had they not scored those runs, it’s possible the Brewers would have added to one of their most dubious records — 1-45 this season when trailing after seven innings. Brandon Crawford hit a two run homer for the Giants, and Albert Suarez took the loss in relief while Jeremy Jeffress got the win for the Crew and Corey Knebel picked up his 27th save. The Brewers will try to take two of three from the Giants when they close out their series late this (Wednesday) afternoon at A-T-and-T Park.

>>Counsell: Youth Works For Brewers In Race, Not Against Them

(San Francisco, CA) — Brewers’ manager Craig Counsell says his team’s youth and inexperience works for them, not against them, as the pressure builds in the playoff races. The second place Brewers are still in contention at 66-61, two and a half games behind division leading Chicago in the N-L Central and three games behind Colorado for the second N-L Wild Card. Counsell says the Brewers’ youth and energy have defined the team — and it’s having an impact on the veterans. Catcher Stephen Vogt calls it a “fun group” that focuses on themselves while the national media focuses on the Cubs. But it wasn’t so much fun when the Brewers lost 18 of 27 coming out of the All Star break — and it took a team meeting called by veterans Ryan Braun and Matt Garza to put the spark back in the club.

>>Packers’ Receiver Dupre Returns From Concussion

(Green Bay, WI) — Green Bay Packers’ receiver Malachi Dupre returned to practice Tuesday for the first time since his concussion on August tenth against Philadelphia. The seventh round rookie from L-S-U was motionless on the field after catching a pass and taking a hard hit from Eagles’ safety Tre Sullivan, and he was hospitalized overnight as a precaution. Also, corner Damarious Randall has been cleared from the concussion protocol after his hit from Eagles’ receiver Bryce Treggs. Running back Ty Montgomery also returned Tuesday after sitting out for about a week with an injured lower leg. The Packers will hold their final public practice of the week today (Wednesday), as they get ready for an exhibition game Saturday at Denver.

>>Packers: Rodgers Gives More Offseason Rest To Throwing Arm

(Green Bay, WI) — Aaron Rodgers says he gave his right throwing arm more rest than usual during the offseason. The 33-year-old Packers’ quarterback normally takes a couple weeks off from his conditioning program between the June minicamp and the start of Training Camp in late July. But this year, Rodgers says he took most of the summer break off and relaxed — and while his arm is still in good shape, he said his legs feel better than the past couple years. That’s important because as Rodgers puts it, “When your legs are underneath you and you’re throwing from the ground up, you’re probably going to be a little more accurate.” Rodgers has had a solid training camp, and he threw a 55-yard touchdown pass to Trevor Davis at practice on Tuesday.

>>UW Men’s Hoops Team Beats Sydney, Ends Trip 4-1

(Sydney, Australia) — The Wisconsin men’s basketball team completes a 4-1 foreign trip with an 83-71 victory against the Kings in Sydney, Australia on Tuesday. Freshman Brad Davison led the Badgers with 23 points. Wisconsin used a 9-2 run in the third quarter to beat Sydney, and the Badgers shot 40-percent from three point range. The U-W was led by a different scorer each game, and coach Greg Gard says it shows the diversity of his team and how it can produce in different ways.