Wisconsin Sports 8-22

(San Francisco, CA) — It’s a quiet night for the Brewers’ offense as Milwaukee loses at San Francisco, 2-0 on Monday. The Crew only had four singles, and no hits after the fourth inning, as they dropped to two and a half games behind first place Chicago in the National League Central and three and a half behind Arizona for the last N-L Wild Card. It was also a rare night for Brewers’ starter Zach Davies, who came into the game with the Majors’ second highest run support from his offense at almost seven runs an outing. Davies’ record dropped to 14-7, as he gave up both San Francisco runs in the fourth inning on an R-B-I double from Brandon Crawford and a groundout by Nick Hundley. For the Giants, it was their second shutout of the season and their first at home.

(Colorado Springs, CO) — Milwaukee prospect Bubba Derby has been named the pitcher of the week in the Triple “A” Pacific Coast League. The 23-year-old right hander won both his starts last week for Colorado Springs as he gave up two earned runs in 12 and two thirds innings while striking out ten. Derby was drafted in the sixth round by the Oakland “A”s in 2015 out of San Diego State. The Brewers acquired him in February of last year in a trade that sent slugger Khris Davis to the “A”s.

(Undated) — Philadelphia receiver Bryce Treggs complains about a 25-thousand dollar fine from the N-F-L for his hit on Packers’ corner Damarious Randall in an exhibition August tenth. Randall suffered a concussion when he got blindsided in the head on a high block from Treggs during a running play. In a tweet Monday that was since deleted, Treggs wrote, “I made league minimum last year and I just got fined 25 ‘K.’ I’m starting a Go Fund Me account to pay for it.” Randall tweeted back, “You shouldn’t play dirty then.” Treggs — a second year pro — then defended himself in a pair of tweets, saying, “As an undrafted guy fighting for a roster spot, you’re always trying to stand out on film … Nothing dirty about trying to earn a roster spot.” Coach Mike McCarthy asked the N-F-L to review the plays by the Eagles that gave concussions to Randall and rookie receiver Malachi Dupre, saying he did not think they were “legal hits.”

(New York, NY) — Former Milwaukee Bucks guard O-J Mayo says he wants to return to the Bucks once his two year drug ban ends in July of next year. He could play for any team as an unrestricted free agent — but he tells Sports Illustrated he wants to go back to what he left in Milwaukee, saying he was close to coach Jason Kidd and he felt like he let down teammates Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. The 29-year-old Mayo has spent 13 months away from pro ball for violating the N-B-A’s anti drug policy. He told Sports Illustrated the ban was for smoking marijuana and abusing a prescription drug on the league’s “drugs of abuse list.” Mayo said he was recovering from a broken ankle last summer — and he was not cleared to play international ball until last November — so he took last season off to rehab the ankle and, in his words, “get his stuff together.”

(Richfield, WI) — Josh Bilicki of Richfield will start his second year as a NASCAR driver on Sunday, when the Johnsonville 180 in the Xfinity Series is run at Road America in Elkhart Lake. The 22-year-old Bilicki made his debut in NASCAR’s second tier series last August, and he recently had two starts in the top Monster Energy circuit. He drove in two I-M-S-A events in 2015 and was also a driving coach before he almost tripped into NASCAR. Bilicki tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel he searched for teams that were looking for drivers — and he found an entry list in which Obaika Racing did not have drivers for its two entries. He did not finish his debut Xfinity event because of an electrical problem — but it was enough for him to work out a new deal.