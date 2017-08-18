Wisconsin Sports 8-18

>>Cubs Lose, Idle Brewers Move To Within One Game In Central

(Undated) — The Milwaukee Brewers have moved to within one game of first place Chicago in the National League Central with Saint Louis just one and a half back. The Brewers were idle Thursday while the Cubs hit six homers and still lost to Cincinnati 13-10 at Wrigley Field — and the Cardinals gained ground with an 11-7 victory at Pittsburgh, as the Pirates dropped to five and a half back. The Brewers open a tough nine game road trip tonight (Friday) at Colorado, San Francisco, and Los Angeles — and with only 40 games left by the time they get home, this road trip could determine whether Milwaukee stays in the race or fades. Manager Craig Counsell says it’s a challenge every night — and if they play well, there’s a good chance they’ll win. The road trip starts with three games at Colorado as Matt Garza starts tonight (Friday) against Rockies’ right hander German Marquez.

>>High School Football Begins

(Undated) — Many Wisconsin high schools will start their fall classes the day after Labor Day, but their football teams will have had three games in by then. The season opened Thursday night with 22 games around the state — and Eau Claire Regis was the only one of the seven state champions to play as Regis topped Fall Creek 18-3. One-hundred-67 games are scheduled for tonight (Friday) throughout Wisconsin, with seven more tomorrow (Saturday). The early start lets teams get a nine week regular season in before the playoffs begin October 20th — and the state finals are set for November 16th and 17th at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. Regis won the Division Six state crown last fall and the other returning champions are Kimberly, Brookfield East, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, Saint Croix Central, Amherst, and Edgar.

>>Packers Show More In Preseason

(Green Bay, WI) — It used to be that N-F-L teams almost never showed their best regular season plays in exhibition games. But as the collective bargaining agreement put limits on contact at practices, those preseason games are the only places where teams can really test certain plays. Green Bay Packers’ defensive coordinator Dom Capers used last week’s exhibition opener against Philadelphia to work on his blitzing schemes. Veteran defensive lineman Ricky Jean Francois said it was a far cry from the bland schemes he’s had in August with three other N-F-L teams — but Capers has said he wants his defense to play with confidence, so he uses the preseason games to focus on techniques and other variables. The Packers will play the second of their four exhibitions tomorrow (Saturday) night at Washington.

>>Pewaukee’s Wilson 13th At PGA’s Wyndham Championship

(Greensboro, NC) — In golf, Pewaukee native Mark Wilson is tied for 13th going into today’s (Friday’s) second round of the P-G-A’s Wyndham Championship. Wilson shot a minus five 65 in his opening round in Greensboro, North Carolina. He’s four strokes behind the leader, Matt Every, with Henrik Stenson in second by one stroke.

>>Gard: Badgers Getting More Relaxed In Foreign Games

(Tauranga, New Zealand) — Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard says his Badgers are starting to play more relaxed. The Badgers had solid shooting and defense in their 87-53 victory against the New Zealand Breakers on Thursday, in the second contest of the U-W’s five game foreign road trip. Wisconsin made 15 of 30 shots from behind an international three point line that’s about 18 inches further from the basketball than the N-C-A-A’s three point line. And the U-W outshot the New Zealand pros 45-26 percent, as Andy Van Vliet led a balanced Wisconsin scoring effort with 14 points and seven rebounds. The Badgers will resume their five game foreign tour on Saturday in Melbourne, Australia when they play Hawthorn.