Wisconsin Sports 8-17

>>Brewers Pound Five HRs In Victory Against Pittsburgh

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Brewers hit five homers in a 7-6 home victory against Pittsburgh on Wednesday. The Pirates blew a 4-0 lead, and Manny Pina hit a game winning two run shot in the eighth inning to put Milwaukee in sole possession of second place in the National League Central, one game ahead of Saint Louis and one and a half behind the first place Chicago Cubs. Keon Broxton homered twice — Travis Shaw and Neil Walker also went yard — and Anthony Swarzak won his first decision of the year in relief while Corey Knebel picked up his 24th save. Josh Bell went three for four with a triple, two R-B-Is, and one run scored — and reliever Juan Nicasio fell to 1-5 with the loss as the Pirates outhit the Crew 11-8 but were swept in their two game series at Miller Park as Milwaukee has now won four straight. The Brewers are off today (Thursday), and will open a series at Colorado tomorrow (Friday) night.

>>Packers: No Thursday Practice

(Green Bay, WI) — The Green Bay Packers get a day off from practice, as they get ready for Saturday night’s exhibition game at Washington. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is not likely to play, but he expects to get some work in during the third preseason game next week at Denver. He started with the Number One offense during Wednesday’s scrimmage at practice. Meanwhile, corner LaDarius Gunter has shown some improvement after he moved from the perimeter to a spot where he covers the slot receivers. The second year pro struggled in his first week at Training Camp — but Gunter is playing better at practice, and he recovered one of five fumbles in last week’s Green Bay exhibition victory against Philadelphia.

>>Wisconsin Men’s Basketball Opens League Season Earlier

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin men’s basketball team will start its Big Ten season almost one month earlier than usual. The league announced its schedule Wednesday, and it has the Badgers opening at home against Ohio State December second with a road contest at Penn State December fourth. It will be an early test for coach Greg Gard, who must replace four starting seniors who left last spring after the Badgers made the N-C-A-A Sweet 16. Wisconsin will have a long stretch of games in January with three straight road outings, followed by a home contest against Illinois and then two more games on the road. The Big Ten Tournament starts one week earlier than normal in a new location at Madison Square Garden in New York.

>>Max Hosking Wins State Open Golf Tourney

(Mequon, WI) — Max Hosking of Madison wins the State Open golf tournament. He made a 50 foot putt to birdie his second to last hole Wednesday at North Shore Country Club in Mequon. And the 27-year-old pro hung on from there to finish one stroke ahead of Phillip Johnson of Colgate, as former Badger Garrett Jones of Madison and Matthew Bachmann of Sheboygan Falls tied for third place at two strokes back. Hosking shot 67 and 72 in his final two rounds Wednesday, and he finished the 72 hole event at minus five 283.

>>Pro Golf: Wilson Plays PGA Wyndham Championship

(Greensboro, NC) — Pewaukee native Mark Wilson is the only Wisconsin golfer in the P-G-A’s Wyndham Championship which opens today (Thursday) in Greensboro, North Carolina. On the senior Champions Tour, Fox Point native Skip Kendall and Rhinelander native Dan Forsman compete at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, a three round tournament that begins tomorrow (Friday) in Endicott, New York.