Wisconsin Sports 8-16

>>Brewers Win Third Straight, Move Into Virtual Tie For Second

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Brewers have moved into a virtual tie for second place in the National League Central with their third straight win, a 3-1 home decision against Pittsburgh. The top two teams in the division, Chicago and Saint Louis, both lost but the Crew technically remains in third at one percentage point behind the Cardinals. Manny Pina drove in two runs on a groundout and an infield single, and Keon Broxton hit a solo homer. Zach Davies improved to 14-6 by giving up one run in six and two thirds innings with Corey Knebel earning his 23rd save. Adam Frazier tripled home Pittsburgh’s only run, and Ivan Nova gave up two runs in six frames to take the loss and fall to 10-10.

>>Brewers’ Anderson To Start Sunday, Earlier Than Expected

(Milwaukee, WI) — Chase Anderson will return to the Brewers’ rotation Sunday when he starts at Colorado. The right hander is back earlier than expected, after the team scrapped a third minor league rehab start as he comes off a strained left oblique muscle. Anderson was the Brewers’ hottest starter when he went down while swinging a bat June 28th — and he’s 6-2 with one-point-one walks and hits for each inning pitched. Also, Brewers’ catcher Stephen Vogt is expected to catch for two games at Triple “A” Colorado Springs, and then return to the Crew as he comes off a sprained left knee suffered July 18th. Also, Brewers’ first round draft choice Keston Hiura (heer’uh) played his first game in the field for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in the wake of a torn elbow ligament from last year — and the second baseman had two singles in the Rattlers 10-0 rout of Beloit.

>>Rapids Loses In Northwoods Semifinals

(Undated) — The Northwoods League will have a new champion, as defending titlist Wisconsin Rapids lost at home to Battle Creek 6-1 in Tuesday night’s semifinals. Tom Stoffel drove in four runs with a pair of homers and an R-B-I single — and he pitched two scoreless innings after starting at first base for Battle Creek. Nick Anderson singled home the only run for Wisconsin Rapids, which was held to four hits and was eliminated after cruising to the South Division crown in both halves of the season. Battle Creek will now play at Saint Cloud in tonight’s (Wednesday’s) opener of the best of three Northwoods’ Summer Collegiate World Series. Saint Cloud advanced with a 5-2 victory at Mankato in 12 innings on Tuesday.

>>Packers’ Montgomery Misses Practice; Bennett Defends Brother

(Green Bay, WI) — Green Bay Packers’ running back Ty Montgomery sat out of Tuesday’s practice with he called a minor “soft tissue” injury in his lower body. He did not specify where the injury occurred — he’s had it “on and off” — and he has not thought about the idea of missing Saturday night’s exhibition at Washington. Also, rookie receiver DeAngelo Yancey missed Tuesday’s pratice with a groin issue — and rookie safety Josh Jones left after hurting an ankle. In the locker room, Packers’ tight end Martellus Bennett said his brother Michael was “awesome” for taking a stand in which the Seattle defensive end sat during the national anthem before a preseason game last weekend. The Packers’ Bennett says he wants a better future for his kids, and he shouldn’t have to worry about what he called “lynch mobs” in Virginia following last weekend’s white supremacist protest.

>>Three Injured Badgers Return To Practice

(Madison, WI) — Wisconsin receiver Jazz Peavy, tight end Zander Neuville, and running back Taiwan Deal all returned to practice Tuesday after various injuries which sidelined them at the Badgers’ preseason camp. Neuville was out the longest, after he hurt a right hamstring on August third — and he’s expected to go full tilt Thursday after he completed about half the drills on Tuesday. Peavy hurt his left leg and Deal nursed a bad ankle. The Badgers have a day off at camp today (Wednesday), with their season opener in 16 days against Utah State.

>>Former Badger Jones Leads State Open Golf Tourney

(Mequon, WI) — Former Badger Garrett Jones of Madison is the leader at the halfway mark of the State Open golf tournament in Mequon. The 32-year-old Jones, who has won 15 events as a pro, is at minus five 139 after 36 holes with a one shot lead on Phillip Johnson of Colgate. Jones regained his amateur status earlier this year, and he says he’d like to win a State Amateur title in the future as well as the State Open crown this week. David Roesch (resh) of Germantown, the 2004 State Open champ, is tied for third with Kaylor Steger of Mount Pleasant. Both are two shots off the lead going into today’s (Wednesday’s) 36 hole finale.