Wisconsin Sports 8-15

>>Bucks’ Schedule Announced; More National TV Appearances

(Milwaukee, WI) — Jason Kidd has done what no Milwaukee Bucks’ coach has done in recent years — have a team relevant enough to get on national T-V. N-B-A teams released their full 82 game schedules Monday night, and the Bucks have ten contests slated for T-N-T and E-S-P-N, four more than last year. Milwaukee opens its regular season October 18th at Boston, with the home opener October 20th against Cleveland as part of a weeklong blitz on E-S-P-N. The season is stretched out so there are fewer games on back to back nights, eliminating four in five nights — which became a controversy last season when more coaches rested all their stars for games that some fans paid big money to attend. Milwaukee also has eight contests on the league’s N-B-A T-V, which much of Wisconsin does not get on Spectrum cable. Still, national fans are finally getting a look at Kidd, All Star Giannis Antetokounmpo, and other Bucks’ players not long after the team spent year after year off national T-V.

>>Idle Brewers Fall Behind In NL Central Race

(Chicago, IL) — The Milwaukee Brewers were off Monday, but they still fell another half game down the standings when the Chicago Cubs crushed Cincinnati 15-5 at Wrigley Field. The Crew remains in third place in the National League Central, one game behind second place Saint Louis and two and a half behind the division leading Cubs — which got back to back homers from Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo while Jose Quintana got his first win since July 23rd. Rizzo called it a statement game, saying “We have to take care of ourselves and that’s it.” The Cubs were the only Central contender to play Monday night. Milwaukee remains two games ahead of fourth place Pittsburgh in the Central, and those teams will open a two game series tonight (Tuesday) at Miller Park.

>>Northwoods Playoff Field Cut To Four

(Undated) — Only one of the two division winners from Wisconsin survived the opening night of the Northwoods League playoffs. North Division second half champion Eau Claire was eliminated after losing its first round quarterfinal to Mankato 12-0 on Monday. South champion Wisconsin Rapids advanced with a 6-4 come from behind home win against the Lakeshore Chinooks. Ryan Stekl and Dustin Woodcock both homered in the eighth inning to erase a one run deficit for defending league champ Wisconsin Rapids — which will host Battle Creek in tonight’s (Tuesday’s) one game semifinal round. Mankato will entertain Saint Cloud in the other semi.

>>Packers Resume Public Practices

(Green Bay, WI) — The Green Bay Packers have two public practices scheduled this week, both around the noon hour today (Tuesday) and tomorrow (Wednesday) at Ray Nitschke Field. The team was off Monday, after a closed workout the previous day where the Packers had a chance to work on plays for their regular season opener September tenth at home against Seattle. The Pack will not practice on Thursday, and they’ll have a walkthrough Friday for its second exhibition game on Saturday night at Washington.

>>Four Tied For First Round Lead At State Open

(Mequon, WI) — Four golfers are tied for the first round lead at the State Open in Mequon. Andy Buege (bee ge) of Abrams, Ben Bendsten the Third of Mount Pleasant, Brian Burtagh of Milwaukee, and former Badger Garrett Jones of Madison all shot minus three 69s Monday. Four players are next at 70 — Kaylor Steger of Mount Pleasant, Joshua Udelhofen of Platteville, Michael Harris of Shorewood, and Phillip Johnson of Colgate. Buege was in contention for the State Open crown the past two years, but he finished ninth last year and second in 2015 after having the lead with three holes to play.

>>US Junior Hockey: Green Bay Hires Two Ex Players As Assistants

(Green Bay, WI) — The Green Bay Gamblers of the U-S Hockey League have named two of their former players as assistant coaches. Ryan Petersen and Grant Arnold were named Monday, after Cody Chuppp left to take the head coaching job with the Lincoln Stars. Arnold played for Green Bay from 2009 through 2012, and Petersen played for the Gamblers in the 2005 season before he played his college hockey at Saint Norbert in De Pere.