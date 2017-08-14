Wisconsin Sports 8-14

>>Brewers Still Third In Central After Winning Two Straight

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Brewers are still third in a very close National League Central race after beating Cincinnati 7-4 Sunday at Miller Park to take two of three from the Reds. The Crew never trailed after going up 3-0 in the first inning — and Domingo Santana had the eventual game winning hit with a three run homer in the fifth. Adam Duvall hit a two run homer for Cincinnati, one of three N-L teams not to win 50 games yet. Matt Garza got the win despite giving up all four Cincy runs in five and one third innings, improving to 6-6 as Corey Knebel got his 22nd save and Sal Romano took the loss and fell to 2-5. The Brewers are now one game behind second place Saint Louis in the N-L Central and two games behind the front running Chicago Cubs — and Milwaukee is off today (Monday) before opening a series at fourth place Pittsburgh tomorrow (Tuesday) night.

>>Walker Excited To Be Back In Playoff Contention

(Milwaukee, WI) — Veteran infielder Neil Walker says he’s excited to be back in a pennant race, after the Brewers acquired him from the New York Mets Saturday for a player to be named later. Walker is a switch hitter with an .866 O-P-S in 51 career games at Miller Park — and he singled twice in his first game as a Brewer Sunday, replacing the injured Travis Shaw at third base. The Brewers made two transactions to make room for Walker on the 25 and 40 man rosters. Reliever Michael Blazek was designated for assignment and starter Brent Suter was put on the ten day disabled list with a mild strained rotator cuff. Suter was said to be dealing with discomfort for a while, going 0-1 this month after a solid 2-0 performance in July in place of injured starter Chase Anderson.

>>Football: Rodgers Breaks Fingertip, Badgers To Announce ND Package

(Green Bay, WI) — Green Bay tight end Richard Rodgers took part in the Packers’ closed practice on Sunday, despite breaking the tip of his right ring finger six days ago. Rodgers hurt the finger on a throw from quarterback Brett Hundley during a scrimmage last Tuesday. Rodgers told reporters the finger was not dislocated, and he was not limited very much after wearing a splint at Sunday’s practice. He did not play in last Thursday night’s 24-9 home exhibition win against Philadelphia. In college football, Wisconsin and Notre Dame will hold a news conference today (Monday) to announce a two game football series at neutral sites — reportedly for 2020 in Green Bay and 2021 in Chicago.

>>Stricker Ties For 54th At PGA Championship

(Charlotte, NC) — Steve Stricker of Madison ties for 54th at the P-G-A Championship. He shot a 73 on Sunday, the second worst of his four rounds at Quail Hollow in Charlotte. Stricker finished at plus six 290, 14 strokes behind tournament winner Justin Thomas. The 50-year-old Stricker also continued his streak of making the weekend cut in 26 consecutive majors, the most of all current P-G-A players — and he was 13 players who made the cut in all four majors this year. He’s had six Top 25 finishes this year, and he’ll now gear up for the P-G-A Playoffs while carrying out his role as the captain for the U-S President’s Cup team against an international squad this fall.

>>NASCAR: Patrick Top Wisconsin Finisher In Pure Michigan 400

(Dearborn, MI) — Danica Patrick is the top driver with Wisconsin connections in Sunday’s NASCAR race near Detroit. Patrick, born in Beloit and raised in nearby Roscoe, Illinois, placed 22nd in the Monster Energy Series’ Pure Michigan 400 at the Michigan International Speedway. Matt Kenseth of Cambridge, started fourth but finished in 24th. Paul Menard of Eau Claire finished 34th after a crash ended his day with six laps left. Kenseth remains ninth in the series’ point standings, but he’s still three spots out of playoff contention with the Cup Chase just four weeks away. Kyle Larson won his third race of the season in an overtime restart, and Martin Truex Junior remains the series’ leader.

>>Northwoods Playoff Teams Set

(Undated) — The field is set for the Northwoods League playoffs that begin tonight (Monday). Eau Claire won the second half title in the North Division with a 7-0 shutout of Saint Cloud in Sunday’s regular season finales — and Eau Claire will host Mankato in the one game quarterfinals this (Monday) evening while first half North champion Saint Cloud hosts Willmar. Wisconsin Rapids won both halves in the South, and Rapids will host Lakeshore as Rockford plays at Battle Creek. Rapids won the full season title in the South by ten games on Battle Creek with Lakeshore fourth, Madison fifth, Fond du Lac sixth in its inaugural season, Kenosha seventh, Wisconsin ninth, and Green Bay tenth and last at 29 games out. Mankato won the full season title in the North with Eau Claire fifth and La Crosse seventh.