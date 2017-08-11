Wisconsin Sports 8-11

>>Hundley Shows Poise In Packers’ Exhibition Win

(Green Bay, WI) — Brett Hundley throws for 90 yards and one touchdown as he plays the entire first half of the Green Bay Packers’ 24-9 exhibition win against Philadelphia at Lambeau Field. The second stringer also threw one interception while completing eight of 15 passes and rushing for four yards. Joe Callahan threw for 103 yards and Taysom Hill had a T-D pass as the Pack scored 17 unanswered points in the first half and won despite being outgained in total yards 322-261. Green Bay only had 47 rushing yards on the night as starter Ty Montgomery fumbled on his second carry and had just three carries and one catch for eight total yards — and Trevor Davis may have won the punt return job when he took back a punt 68 yards for a touchdown. Packers’ receiver Malachi Dupre was taken to a hospital after a hard hit — starting corner Damarious Randall had a concussion, and corner Raysean Pringle was checked out for a concussion — center Don Barclay hurt an ankle — and safety Kentrell Brice injured a finger.

>>Brewers Drop To Third In Central After Fifth Straight Loss

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Brewers drop to third place in the National League Central after losing their fifth straight game, 7-2 to Minnesota at Miller Park. The team held a “players only” meeting afterward, where veterans Ryan Braun and Matt Garza told the Crew’s younger foundation to start having fun again, restore their energy, and stop taking things so hard as the Brewers have gone 9-17 since the All Star break. The Brewers are now two games behind the first place Cubs, who were idle Thursday while Saint Louis won its sixth straight move into second at one game back. Milwaukee’s Keon Broxton had the game’s only homer — but Zach Davies gave up seven runs in five and two thirds innings to drop to 13-6, as the Twins scored three times in the second and three more in the third to sweep their four game Interleague series with Milwaukee. The Twins went above .500 with the victory, and is now back in the American League Wild Card race at three and a half games back.

>>PGA Championship: Another Slow Start For Stricker

(Charlotte, NC) — Steve Stricker of Madison gets off to another slow start, tying for 80th after the first round of the P-G-A Championship in Charlotte. Stricker shot a plus four 75 at Quail Hollow as he bogeyed the first, sixth, seventh, and 18th holes without a birdie on the day. The 50-year-old Stricker is Wisconsin’s only player in the year’s fourth and final major. Kevin Kisner and Thorbjorn Olesen are tied for the lead at minus four 67.

>>Bucks To Host Cleveland In Final Bradley Center Opener

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Bucks will host LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in their regular season home opener October 20th. It’s the first game of the BMO (bee mo) Harris Bradley Center’s final season — and it’s part of an N-B-A “Opening Week” package on E-S-P-N designed to stretch out the players’ load throughout the 82 game campaign. Teams will have fewer back to back game nights and situations with four games in five nights, in which coaches have been criticized for resting key players who are not injured while fans pay big money to miss their favorites. The league also announced a Christmas Day schedule in which the Bucks were left out again. The rest of the N-B-A schedule will be announced later, and it will include a game in which the Bucks will play in their old eleven-thousand-seat arena as part of the team’s 50th season.

>>Badgers’ Cichy: “I’m Not Done With Football”

(Madison, WI) — Wisconsin linebacker Jack Cichy (sitch ee) says he’s not sure what he’ll do next but he tweets, “I’m not done with football.” The U-W said Thursday that Cichy would miss his senior year after he tore an A-C-L ligament on his right knee at practice this week. In his tweet, Cichy said, “From walk on to captain, it’s been an unreal experience” — and he vowed that the Badgers would still have a terrific season after being ranked tenth in the national coaches’ preseason poll. Cichy, who’s from Somerset in northwest Wisconsin, was an All Big Ten honorable mention last year despite missing seven games with a torn pectoral muscle. Chris Orr is a candidate to replace Cichy, and he practiced with the Number One defense Thursday.