TWO Garage Sales (August 31st – September 3rd)
Two Garage Sales located across the street from each other. One on each side of the old Hilltop Tavern at the intersection of Highway 8 and Highway 73
August 31st – September 3rd *9:00-5:00*
- Mathilda L. “Tilly” Galetka August 25, 2017Mathilda L. “Tilly” Galetka 78, of Ladysmith, died on Thursday, August 24th at Rusk County Memorial Hospital in Ladysmith. She is survived by her 8 children Debbie Heath of Altoona, Theresa Franzen of Sheldon, Robert of Bloomington, MN, Raymond of Ladysmith, Gerald of Shakopee, MN, Laurie Galetka-Tomlinson of Altoona, William of Ladysmith, and Judy Madlon […]
- Rusk County News August 25, 2017WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-25-17 (Madison, WI) — Home and business owners would no longer pay the state government’s portion of their local property taxes in a budget measure endorsed Thursday. The Joint Finance Committee voted 12-4 to drop the tax for forestry programs and use the income and sales taxes to pay for those. It would […]