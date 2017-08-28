mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Thrift Sale (September 1st – 3rd)

Thrift Sale located at Ingram Village Hall on Highway 73

September 1st – 3rd *10:00-5:00*

Items Include: tons of items with about 90% new and still in packaging, unique items and collectibles, VHS tapes, cassettes, heavy duty walker with seat and basket, housewares, furniture, books, DVD player, printer, records, clothing, automotive items, and so much more.

Something for Everyone!

  • Mathilda L. “Tilly” Galetka August 25, 2017
    Mathilda L. “Tilly” Galetka 78, of Ladysmith, died on Thursday, August 24th at Rusk County Memorial Hospital in Ladysmith. She is survived by her 8 children Debbie Heath of Altoona, Theresa Franzen of Sheldon, Robert of Bloomington, MN, Raymond of Ladysmith, Gerald of Shakopee, MN, Laurie Galetka-Tomlinson of Altoona, William of Ladysmith, and Judy Madlon […]
  • Rusk County News August 25, 2017
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-25-17 (Madison, WI)  —  Home and business owners would no longer pay the state government’s portion of their local property taxes in a budget measure endorsed Thursday. The Joint Finance Committee voted 12-4 to drop the tax for forestry programs and use the income and sales taxes to pay for those. It would […]
  • DeMaurice Smith: Work stoppage in 2021 'almost a virtual certainty' August 28, 2017
    NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith told The MMQB/Sports Illustrated in a video interview posted Thursday that he expects a work stoppage when the league's current collective bargaining agreement expires in 2021. "I think that the likelihood of either a strike or a lockout is almost a virtual certainty," he said.? The NFL and […]
  • Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw (back) goes five innings in rehab start August 28, 2017
    Clayton Kershaw?pitched five innings in his first rehab start for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday night and afterward proclaimed himself healthy and ready to return to the? Los Angeles Dodgers. Kershaw, who is rehabbing from a lower back strain, has been sidelined since July 24. "I feel I've always been ready, but this is part […]
  • 49ers' Eric Reid says last year's anthem protests 'went so sideways' August 28, 2017
    SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Despite other players around the NFL continuing to protest racial inequality, and despite the racially charged events taking place in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend, San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid?does not intend to resume kneeling during the national anthem this season. Reid explained why after the Niners' practice Monday afternoon. […]
