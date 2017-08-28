Thrift Sale (September 1st – 3rd)

Thrift Sale located at Ingram Village Hall on Highway 73

September 1st – 3rd *10:00-5:00*

Items Include: tons of items with about 90% new and still in packaging, unique items and collectibles, VHS tapes, cassettes, heavy duty walker with seat and basket, housewares, furniture, books, DVD player, printer, records, clothing, automotive items, and so much more.

Something for Everyone!