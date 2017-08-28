Shop Garage Sale (Sept 1st – 2nd)
Shop Garage Sale located at N2359 Buena Vista Road. From Bruce, Highway 8 west 4 miles to S Hutchinson Road, then 4 miles to Buena Vista Road. No turns. Follow Signs.
Friday, September 1st and Saturday, September 2nd *9:00-2:00*
Items Include: shop equipment, tools, bobcat snowplow, furniture, collector guitars, 19ft grainben, hog equipment, and lots more!
- Mathilda L. “Tilly” Galetka August 25, 2017Mathilda L. “Tilly” Galetka 78, of Ladysmith, died on Thursday, August 24th at Rusk County Memorial Hospital in Ladysmith. She is survived by her 8 children Debbie Heath of Altoona, Theresa Franzen of Sheldon, Robert of Bloomington, MN, Raymond of Ladysmith, Gerald of Shakopee, MN, Laurie Galetka-Tomlinson of Altoona, William of Ladysmith, and Judy Madlon […]
- Rusk County News August 25, 2017WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-25-17 (Madison, WI) — Home and business owners would no longer pay the state government’s portion of their local property taxes in a budget measure endorsed Thursday. The Joint Finance Committee voted 12-4 to drop the tax for forestry programs and use the income and sales taxes to pay for those. It would […]