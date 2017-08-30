Ruth E. Prasnicky, 79, died on Tuesday, August 29th at her home in Sheldon. She is survived by her husband Tony and 3 daughters, Ruth Ann Olson, Antoinette Miller and Rachel Malinowski, 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 4 step grandchildren.

A Private Celebration of the life of Ruth Prasnicky will be held at a later date. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home of Ladysmith is assisting with the arrangements.