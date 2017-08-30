mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

Ruth E. Prasnicky

Ruth E. Prasnicky, 79, died on Tuesday, August 29th at her home in Sheldon.  She is survived by her husband Tony and 3 daughters,  Ruth Ann Olson, Antoinette Miller and Rachel Malinowski, 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 4 step grandchildren.

A Private Celebration of the life of Ruth Prasnicky will be held at a later date.  Nash-Jackan Funeral Home of Ladysmith is assisting with the arrangements.

 

 

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • Ruth E. Prasnicky August 30, 2017
    Ruth E. Prasnicky, 79, died on Tuesday, August 29th at her home in Sheldon.  She is survived by her husband Tony and 3 daughters,  Ruth Ann Olson, Antoinette Miller and Rachel Malinowski, 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 4 step grandchildren. A Private Celebration of the life of Ruth Prasnicky will be held at a later […]
  • Donald R. Lippert August 30, 2017
    Donald R. Lippert, 91, of Ingram, died on Monday, August 28th at The Ladysmith Care & Rehabilitation Center. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Anne of Ingram; 4 children; and 3 step-children Dennis of Crystal River, FL, Richard Meher of Evanston, IL, Charles of Pine City, MN, Priscilla of Cambridge, MA, Nanette Allison of […]
Translate
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
  • Rollie Massimino was a basketball coach until the day he died August 30, 2017
    Rollie Massimino died before he could be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. He was selected as a finalist in 2017 but fell short of induction. His coaching career is certainly worthy of inclusion. Reasonable minds can differ over an accomplished coach being admitted to the Hall. If you examine Massimino's rich […]
  • Frat members seek dismissal in Penn State pledge death case August 30, 2017
    Lawyers for members of a now-closed Penn State fraternity want a judge to dismiss some or all of the charges related to a pledge's death, arguing their clients didn't act recklessly or maliciously during a night of drinking and hazing
  • NFL cancels Thursday's Texans-Cowboys game at AT&amp;T Stadium August 30, 2017
    The NFL opted Wednesday to cancel Thursday's preseason game between the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, because the Texans will be able to return home to their families in Houston sooner than anticipated. The Texans said in a statement that they will drive home on Wednesday after finding a […]
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.