Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-17-17

(Undated) — Far northwest Wisconsin is expected to get the next round of heavy rain. Forecasters say up one and a half inches were expected in the region from the overnight hours through the first half of today (Thursday). Other parts of Wisconsin could isolated showers after the far south got hit hard with downpours late Wednesday night. The National Weather Service says two-point-eight inches of rain fell near Edgerton in Rock County, and an off ramp from Interstate-90 had up to three feet of water along with nearby Highway 73.

Shortly before 3 AM Wednesday morning, a Ladysmith Officer made a traffic stop on Fritz Avenue West, Ladysmith. After an investigation, the Officer issued citations and arrested Casie M. Wikaryasz, 25 for OWI 1st Offense. Kevin D. Knight, 31, was arrested on a Probation hold for violating his no drink rule. Both were taken to the Rusk County jail.

Just after 2 AM this (Thursday) morning, a City Officer made a traffic stop on Miner Avenue West, Ladysmith. According to the report, Justin P. Maple, 22, ran from the traffic stop North by West 3rd Street North. Maple is wanted through Probation. Rusk County deputies along with the K-9 Unit and City Police were out tracking for Maple. After about 30 minutes, a Rusk County deputy had Maple in custody. After an investigation, Justin Maple was issued citations and arrested for OWI 1st Offense, Obstruction and the Probation Warrant. He was transported to the Rusk County jail.

(Madison, WI) — The state Assembly will vote today (Thursday) on giving three-billion dollars in state incentives to get Foxconn’s new L-C-D screen plant. But first, the house will act on a resolution condemning white supremacist ideology after last Saturday’s violence in Virginia. Leaders of five faiths will offer prayers of unity and reflection before the Assembly session begins at 11:30 a-m. Numerous Wisconsin communities have been holding parades and vigils this week condemning racial hatred — and Wisconsin politicians of both parties spoke up after President Donald Trump Tuesday night blamed counter protesters just as much as the white supremacists who staged a rally that turned violent in Charlottesville. Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett had one of the strongest responses, telling Trump “It’s not a white constitution … We are not the white United States” — and in Barrett’s words, “The nation is better than our president.”

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $510 million, making it one of the largest in U.S. history.

No one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing, so the national lottery game will continue to grow ahead of the next drawing Saturday night. At $510 million, the drawing would be the eighth largest lottery jackpot.

The prize figure refers to the annuity option, in which winnings would be paid out over 29 years. A winner who took the cash option would snag $324.2 million, though that would be subject to state and federal taxes.

Powerball is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is clearing the way for farmers in that state to help out their drought-stricken colleagues in the Northern Plains.

Walker has declared a 30-day state of emergency for the purpose of transporting loads of forage to the Dakotas and Montana. All three states have been dealing with extreme drought this summer.

State officials in Wisconsin are relaxing certain commercial driving restrictions and fees to help with the transport of hay and other forage.

North Dakota’s Agriculture Department, North Dakota State University and the Michigan-based nonprofit Ag Community Relief this month announced a program to accept hay donations at a site near the Fargo campus and distribute it to needy producers in the three states through a lottery drawing next month.

On August 17th, the Wisconsin Christmas Tree Producers Association holds its 63rd Annual Summer Convention. The timing may seem odd, given the fact that Christmas is still four months away, however, work on the farm never ends when it comes Christmas trees.

“We are planting our seedlings, transplanting them into our transplant bed and we’re taking some of those transplants into the field,” said Lowes Creek Tree Farm Owner Therese Olson.

Therese and her husband, Tim, are no strangers to the Christmas tree crop. They’ve been working the ground at Lowes Creek for the past thirty years.

“We began to learn about Christmas trees, Evergreens, the production of them, Wisconsin climate and Wisconsin soil,” Therese said while discussing what it was like to start their business.

When temperatures drop, business picks up for Therese and Tim. Obviously, winter is their busy season as people stop by to pick-up and cut down their own tree. But, Tim and Therese’s tree farm isn’t the only one in the state. In fact, the Wisconsin Christmas Tree Producers Association reports about 950,500 Christmas trees are harvested every year in the state. And, when you consider the National Christmas Tree Association puts the average cost of a real tree at about $50, Christmas trees are a nearly $49-million dollar crop annually in Wisconsin.

Sheboygan businessman Kurt Kober has registered a campaign committee to run for governor as a Democrat.

With the filing Wednesday Kober becomes at least the ninth Democrat to file paperwork allowing them to raise and spend money on a potential bid. Kober said in a statement that he is still deciding whether to get into the race and wanted to spend time meeting people across the state first.

Kober is director of the Clorox Company, a manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products.

Several Democrats have already announced their candidacies, including state Rep. Dana Wachs, businessman Andy Gronik and political newcomer Bob Harlow.

Others exploring a bid include state Superintendent Tony Evers, state Sen. Kathleen Vinehout and political activist Mike McCabe.

Republican Gov. Scott Walker is expected to seek a third term.