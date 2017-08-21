WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-21-17

(Sullivan, WI) — If you didn’t get those special eclipse glasses, don’t feel bad — you might not be able to see it anyway. The National Weather Service says most of Wisconsin will be cloudy today (Monday), thus hiding the nation’s first total solar eclipse since 1979 — and in northwest areas, there’s a 50-percent chance of rain during the peak viewing time of around one p-m. The Weather Service says Ashland and Bayfield will have the best chance of seeing the eclipse in the Badger State, with only a 28-percent chance that clouds will hide the peak of it. In other parts of Wisconsin, the probability of cloudy skies ranges from 42-percent in La Crosse to 68-percent in Madison — and if you do get to see the eclipse, it won’t totally darken the skies because the moon will only hide about 80-percent of the sun. Of course, you can get the full view on T-V, plus a number of media and NASA websites.

In Rusk County news this past weekend, Friday evening at about 7:50, a male subject reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that a vehicle took out there mailbox locate on Rocky Ridge Road, Ladysmith. The complainant advised that they were not able to get a vehicle description or a direction of travel. There mailbox was laying in the driveway. According to the report, an unknown vehicle struck a mailbox in the South bound direction. The mailbox and parts were totally destroyed. The passenger side vehicle parts were recovered from the scene and photos were taken. The suspect vehicle likely with broken headlight and passenger side mirror.

Sunday morning at about 2:45 AM, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on Mud Brook Road, Holcombe. According to the report, field sobriety was performed on the female driver. After an investigation, the female was taken into custody for OWI 2nd offense. She was transported to the Rusk County jail.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 2:15 PM Sunday afternoon, of a Domestic incident in Progress at a location on Broken Arrow Road. According to the report, the caller advised that a subject has hit a male subject in the face about 8 times. The female then left the residence to call the Police. She has not seen her husband and unknown if he is injured, but he was bleeding from the mouth when she left. Rusk County deputies and the Ladysmith ambulance responded to the scene. After an investigation a male subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Sunday evening the DOC advised Rusk County authorities of a subject located on Prairie Road, Conrath, was in violation of electronic monitoring. Rusk County deputies were to detain the subject for them. The male subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Shortly before 1 AM Saturday morning, a City Officer made a traffic stop on East 3rd Street North Ladysmith. After an investigation, a subject was arrested for OWI 2nd offense and transported to the Rusk County jail.

A City Officer responded to the VMA late Friday afternoon, for a theft complaint of a sign on the building. The complainant stated that when he left earlier in the morning there was a 21 and under sign on the door. When he came back to the building it was gone. Case is under investigation.

Sunday morning at 11 AM a City Officer responded to Dairy Queen for a Criminal Damage to property complaint. A female subject stated that someone had broken her speaker on the drive thru. No other information was available.

(Madison, WI) — Wisconsin Realtors sold five percent fewer houses in July than the same month last year, and they blame it on a continued drop in the numbers of homes for sale. The Realtors Association says its members sold almost 82-hundred existing homes last month, about four-thousand fewer than one year ago. The statewide inventory of one and two family houses, plus condos and townhouses, dropped 14-percent to around 39-thousand-600. The lower supply drove up prices by ten-thousand dollars both for last month and the year as a whole — and the average July selling price was 180-thousand dollars, as buyers paid six-percent more than the previous year. Realtors’ board chairman Erik Sjowall says low unemployment and mortgage rates kept the demand high, but the lower inventories kept sales down.

(Madison, WI) — The state D-N-R says it has had no direct contact with Foxconn about possible pollution from the new L-C-D screen plant it seeks to build in Racine or Kenosha counties. Spokesman Jim Dick tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel the agency will not know about Foxconn’s production process until it seeks pollution permits. L-C-D components typically use zinc, cadmium, copper, chromium, and benzene — and those chemicals raise concerns among critics who say Wisconsin is giving away too much to get the ten-billion dollar Foxconn plant. Relaxations of environmental laws are part of the three-billion dollar package of state assistance the Assembly passed and the Senate is about to consider. Democrats fear Foxconn will cause the region to lose wetlands, and the Midwest Environmental Advocates say they won’t know the potential effect until Foxconn picks a location.