Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-18-17

(Undated) — More safety concerns are being raised in Wisconsin about Monday’s solar eclipse. Experts say you’ll need special glasses to watch the event — and U-W Milwaukee says about 500 pairs distributed on campus are not safe, after false safety certificates came with the glasses. Students gave away about 500 pairs with the U-W-M logo and the phrase “Coffee Shop Astrophysics” — and other glasses handed out at the campus planetarium are okay, as they have a NASA logo and required certifications. About 80-percent of the sun will be covered by the moon in Wisconsin during Monday’s brief eclipse around one p-m. Meanwhile, the state D-O-T is reminding drivers to keep their eyes on the road and not to try and look at the eclipse or record it on a smartphone while behind the wheel.

A theft complaint was reported Thursday afternoon to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. According to the report, a female subject advised that at a location on North Main Street, Bruce, someone went through her property and stole stuff. After an investigation, a subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Shortly after midnight this (Friday) morning, a Rusk County deputy at the Northwoods Rock Rally smelled an odor of drugs coming from a camper. According to the report, drug paraphernalia was confiscated and a citation will be mailed to the subject.

A male subject just before 5 AM this (Friday) morning, reported a theft complaint to Rusk County authorities. According to the report, the complainant reported that a male subject stole a laptop and laptop case and a bunch of Menards rebates from a location at the Gateway Apartment and Lodge. The case is under investigation.

WQOW – A family in Rusk County was honored with a gift to remember Rusk County Deputy Dan Glaze, who was shot and killed on duty in October of last year. On Wednesday, during their Summer training conference in Burnett County, sheriff’s from across Wisconsin presented the Glaze Family with a very special gift: a framed, signed Randall Cobb jersey. The gift was given by the Green Bay Packers and other contributors. Sheriff Kim Gaffney, the president of the Badger State Sheriff’s Association, said in the Facebook post, that every Wisconsin sheriff present also signed it. In addition, she wrote that Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Wallace presented a certificate and special badge from the National Sheriff’s Association to the family.

(Madison, WI) — Two Republican state lawmakers are moving forward on a bill to end Wisconsin’s 19 year ban on new sulfide mines. Senate Republican Tom Tiffany of Hazelhurst said in January that ending the mining moratorium was one of his goals for the new session. Now, Tiffany and Assembly Republican Rob Hutton of Brookfield are seeking support among their colleagues for the new bill. Tiffany says prospective miners have been scared away from Wisconsin by the moratorium, adopted after Flambeau Mining closed its gold and copper mine near Ladysmith in 1997 after four years. Tiffany said in January that a major condition to end the moratorium has been met, after the Flambeau mine did not leave water pollution for more than one decade following its closure — but environmentalists say the site still has pollution, and they oppose the new bill.

A local university has a new game plan to fill a nursing deficit across the state.

“The numbers are not looking good,” said Linda Young, the Dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences at UW-Eau Claire. “As we look to the future, we’re going to face an even more dramatic nursing shortage than we are now, so we need to prepare for that.”

Currently, the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire has to turn away roughly half of qualified applicants to their traditional nursing programs due to faculty and financial cuts. However, the university is working on a plan to help fill the nursing need here and across the state as the predicted deficit of is expected to sit at 23,000 nurses by 2040, as we’re on the path to a record shortage. The university says the shortage of nurses is only expected to get worse as the baby-boomer generation gets older, and that’s why they’ve got a plan they hope will help increase nursing students in their programs who will in turn join the workforce.

“Right now we have a faculty shortage, so that’s not going to happen immediately, but there is some potential of us expanding,” Young said. “There is the chancellor’s initiative that’s been put forth in the state budget. Once we get finalization in the state budget, we’ll find out if funding will come our way to expand our traditional baccalaureate program.”