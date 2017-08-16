Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-16-17

(WQOW) – A hospital in Rusk County is one step closer to having a new owner. The Rusk County Board of Supervisors approved on Tuesday a non-binding Letter of Intent to sell the Rusk County Memorial Hospital, 1 25-bed critical access hospital, and the Clinic at Riverside to Marshfield Clinic Health System. In exchange, Marshfield Clinic Health System will build a new health care campus in Rusk County within the next five years.

According to a press release, health officials said the Letter of Intent was an important step in finalizing a partnership between Marshfield Clinic, Rusk County and health officials. They said it followed two months of negotiations and several months of in-depth study regarding opportunities to grow and sustain a critical access hospital and health care services locally.

Our hospital board began the process of studying potential partnerships with area health systems more than one year ago, said Gordie Dukerschein, president of RCMH board of trustees. The county’s involvement in this process continues to confirm and strengthen its belief that MCHS will prove to be a committed partner in continuing the quality care that our hospital currently provides.

Charisse Oland, the CEO of Rusk County Memorial Hospital said the partnership will allow them to develop the replacement hospital and medical campus for providers, staff, volunteers and the community. It will meet our mission to comfort, heal and empower people to be well and support our vision to sustain a vibrant, healthy community, Oland said.

According to the Letter of Intent, Marshfield Clinic will be a part of a local advisory board that will oversee the combined operations between Marshfield Clinic Health System and Rusk County Memorial Hospital as well as help hire hospital physicians and staff.

We’ve had a 40-year history of collaboration with the county and hospital. We’re excited to strengthen that partnership and build on the success of the high-quality care delivered by our world-class team of physicians and staff that call the Ladysmith community their home, said Dr. Susan Turney, the CEO of Marshfield Clinic Health System. Health officials said definitive, legally binding agreements between both organizations are expected to be approved by the end of 2017.

At about 2;50 this (Wednesday) morning, a Rusk County deputy conducted a traffic stop at a location on Maple Hill Road, Ladysmith. A City Officer assisted and had Rusk County dispatch check the passenger, Jason J. Geiger’s Probation restrictions. Geiger was not to possess or consume alcohol or any illegal drugs. According to the report, Geiger admitted to drinking and submitted a PBT of .139. Geiger had a hold placed on him by Probation. The City Officer transported Geiger to the Rusk County jail. The driver Shawny M. Delasky, 26, was arrested for OWI 1st Offense. She was also transported to the Rusk County jail.

A few minutes later, a City Officer made a traffic stop on Fritz Avenue West, Ladysmith. According to the report, a field sobriety was performed on the driver. After an investigation, the subject was taken into custody for OWI. Probation was notified and placed a hold on the subject who was then transported to the Rusk County jail.

STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) — Police are asking for your help in a pharmacy burglary investigation. On Wednesday morning, a message was posted to the Stanley Police Department Facebook page with a surveillance video. The message said officers responded to Shopko on Junction Ave. at about 4:50 a.m. Wednesday for an alarm call. The first officer at the scene determined that someone had broken into the building, but that whoever did it wasn’t inside at that time. Investigators reviewed surveillance video and found that one person got into the building and went into the pharmacy. They say that person took several medications and then ran away.

The department wants anyone who recognizes the person in the video to contact the Stanley Police Department at 715-644-5975 or send the department a message.

(Madison, WI) — A state agency says it can no longer enforce a rule that requires fire sprinklers for apartment buildings with three to 20 units. And the attorney general’s office plans to write a formal opinion on whether it has to be thrown out. The Department of Safety and Professional Services tried dropping the rule earlier this year, but the agency did an about face once the word got out. Now, the Journal Sentinel says the department is citing a 2011 state law which says agencies cannot write and enforce rules stricter than what the law actually says — and the last law passed by the governor and Legislature called for sprinklers only in buildings with 20 or more units. Milwaukee Fire Chief Mark Rohlfing says the new interpretation leaves many apartment dwellers at risk, noting that sprinklers are the one of the best ways to save lives — and he says legislators should update its laws to require sprinklers in structures with three or more units.

(West Allis, WI) — Almost one-million 30-thousand people paid to get into the Wisconsin State Fair which ended Sunday. Fair officials say the total attendance for the eleven day fair is about 13-thousand more than one year ago — and it was the fifth straight year that the State Fair went over the one-million mark. The fair said its newest ride was especially popular, as the Wonder Fair Wheel had almost 82-thousand riders.