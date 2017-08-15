Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-15-17

(Madison, WI) — A state funded report says the presence of Foxconn would create fewer employees than projected outside the high tech plant — but there would be more construction jobs than first estimated. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel obtained a report from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, in which Baker Tilly analysts found that the Foxconn plant would spur 12-to-18-thousand jobs at places like suppliers and nearby restaurants — as opposed to 22-thousand estimated by a study commissioned by Foxconn. The state review shows that about 20-to-25-thousand jobs would be needed to build facilities wherever the plant goes — and that’s higher than Foxconn’s initial estimate of 16-thousand-200 jobs. A state Assembly panel has endorsed three-billion dollars in state incentives to get Foxconn to locate in Kenosha or Racine counties, and a full Assembly vote on that is set for Thursday.

Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call at about 4:45 PM Monday from a male subject reporting that his daughter called him and stated that a male posted on face book making suicidal comments and that everything will be better in his life in a few minutes. Rusk County deputies, Ladysmith Police, the Ladysmith ambulance and the DNR responded to a residence on Poplar Road, Tony. According to the report, there was no answer at the door of the residence and they attempted to contact Verizon to ping his cell phone. A second 911 call reported that he spoke with the male subject who told him that the 1st method did not work and now he had a gun and he would make law enforcement take care of him. Authorities checked a number of locations for the subject. At about 8:30 Monday night a Rusk County deputy was in contact with the subject. He was taken into custody and transported back to the LEC to be interviewed.

Monday evening at about 7:15, a female subject advised Rusk County authorities that she received a call from her son advising that his uncle gave him a loaded pistol and told his nephew to shoot him. According to the report, the female caller advised that they also got into a confrontation earlier in the day and she thinks that this is stemming from that. Rusk County deputies responded to a location on County Highway E, Bruce. After an investigation, the male subject was detained. The weapon was secure and everyone was out of the house. The man was arrested for Disorderly Conduct and the weapon was seized for evidence.

Late Monday morning, a theft complaint was reported to Ladysmith Police. A female subject reported that her wallet was missing. The complainant later found out that someone used a credit card of hers. The case is under investigation.

(Madison, WI) — More of Wisconsin’s top Republicans agree with the possibility that the state is headed toward an economic slowdown. Last week, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said he’d like to see more money set aside to keep the government running in the midst of lower than expected tax collections elsewhere in the Midwest. Governor Scott Walker’s office and Joint Finance cochair John Nygren agree at least in principle with Fitzgerald’s concerns. Assembly Democrat Gordon Hintz of Oshkosh says the minority party tried to point that Walker’s proposed two year budget leaves a balance of 87-million dollars in its main account — but the package also called for an extra 302-million in the state’s rainy day fund for emergencies. Talks could resume later this month on a new budget that’s now one and a half months overdue.

(Madison, WI) — Republicans were hoping to get near unanimous support for their three-billion dollar incentive package for Foxconn — but it won’t happen. The Assembly jobs committee voted 8-5 Monday, with all Democrats voting no, on tax breaks and relaxed environmental laws to encourage the Taiwanese tech giant to locate its first large U-S plant in Racine or Kenosha counties. Milwaukee Democrat Jason Fields said the package has “too many loopholes and uncertainties” and Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling says the aid comes out to one-point-five-million dollars for each job. But Stratford Republican Bob Kulp called Foxconn “an investment that makes sense,” and the state could not afford to “look the other way and let this go by.” Foxconn has promised to put up to ten-billion dollars for its new L-C-D screen plant, vowing to create 13-thousand jobs. The full Assembly is scheduled to vote Thursday on the package — and a Democrat in the area of the plant, Kenosha’s Tod Ohnstad, says he’s still open to voting yes even though he voted no in the committee on Monday.