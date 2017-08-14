WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-14-17

(Union Grove, WI) — A Kenosha County sheriff’s official says three men shot to death at a drag racing event were “known gang members” — and investigators are trying to determine if a rival gang member killed them. Sheriff’s sergeant Mark Malecki said today (Monday) the victims were all from the Chicago suburb of Illinois. Officials say they were shot Sunday night at a food area in the parking lot of Great Lakes Dragaway near Union Grove, at an event called Larry’s Fun Fest which attracted about five-thousand people. Sheriff David Beth says witnesses might not have wanted those involved to see them going to law enforcement at the track — and he hopes they’ll call his office now. The victims’ names were not immediately released.

In Rusk County News this past weekend, Friday morning a male subject reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office a possible break in. The complainant advised that one of his dead bolts was and this was a possible attempted break in at a location on County Highway O, Bruce.

Saturday morning at 12;25, a male subject at Hot Shots on Main Street, Bruce, reported to Rusk County authorities that a female subject came into the bar, had some words with a male subject and than hit a beer bottle over his side under his shoulder. According to the report, the male subject did not need medical attention. The female got kicked out of the bar. Rusk County deputies arrived on the scene and at about 1:20 AM, the female suspect was taken into custody for Disorderly Conduct and transported to the Rusk County jail.

At about 12:45 Saturday morning the Ladysmith Fire Department was called to a residence on Parkridge Drive, Ladysmith. According to the report, the caller returned home to find the house filled with smoke. The structure fire was contained mostly to the basement of the house and stairway to basement. Damage was extensive in that area. Rest of the house received smoke damage. The Bruce Fire Department also responded with manpower only and Ladymith Police and Ladysmith EMS. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Ladysmith firemen were at the scene until 4:55 AM.

A Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop at 2:35 AM Sunday morning on Bailey Road, Bruce. According to the report, a field sobriety was performed on the driver. After an investigation, a male subject was taken into custody for OWI and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Early Sunday afternoon, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting that there was a White Mustang with Arkansas plates with a female subject inside parked in the middle of Berkeypile Road, Ladysmith. According to the report, they were unsure if there is a medical issue or mental health , but she was not answering their questions with normal responses. Rusk County deputies and Ladysmith ambulance responded to the scene. After an investigation, the female subject was taken into custody for OWI. She was transported to RCMH for a blood draw and medical clearance and then transported to the Rusk County jail.

Friday morning a theft was reported to the Ladysmith Police Department. A male subject reported the theft of a snowblower, ladder, and saw horses from the garage at a residence on East Miner Avenue. The case is under investigation.

A Ladysmith Officer and Rusk County deputies responded Saturday afternoon shortly after 4 PM to a residence on East 9th Street South Ladysmith, on a report that Gary Gleason was shooting a 22 off his front porch. Upon arrival officers observed Gleason and another male subject sitting on the porch. According to the report, Gleason reached down and grabbed the butt end of a pellet rifle off the porch. He was ordered to drop the pellet gun and Gleason dropped the Pellet rifle. Gleason admitted to shooting bottle rockets and admitted to letting the neighbor shoot the pellet rifle. Gleason was issued citations for Disorderly Conduct and the fireworks violation.

Late Saturday afternoon, Ladysmith Police responded to a 911 call about a man with a gun and subject needing help. City and County units responded to the 800 block of West 9th Street North. Rusk County dispatch informed all units that the call came from a male subjects cell phone. After numerous attempts, contact was made with this subject at his residence. According to the report, units took up positions around the house and had all individuals come outside the residence one at a time. Subjects that had been removed from the residence were than interviewed on scene and it was determined that Kevin D. Knight, 31, had used the subjects phone to place the call. Knight was arrested and taken to jail on a Probation Hold along with a new charge of Disorderly Conduct with a phone.

(Washington, DC) — U-S Senator Ron Johnson says his fellow Republicans might limit a veto power that let him block federal home state court nominees from Democrats when Johnson’s party was in the minority. Johnson used the power to prevent an Obama nominee from taking Wisconsin’s seat on the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago — and the post has been vacant for seven years, the longest in the federal appellate judiciary. Now, President Donald Trump has named former Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Michael Brennan to the post — and minority Senate Democrat Tammy Baldwin objects, saying the Republican Trump ignored recommendations from a state judicial selection panel appointed by both senators. A Trump official says the president team’s interviewed all the nominees for the Seventh Circuit vacancy before appointing Brennan.