Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-11-17

(Madison, WI) — Wisconsin Republicans will try again this month to settle their differences on a state budget that’s now six weeks overdue. On Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said he hoped to restart the budget negotiations the week after next, and perhaps put more revenue aside to cover possible shortfalls. He says other state leaders in the Midwest have told him that the growth of their tax revenues are not as high as they projected. Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke tells W-H-B-Y Radio in Appleton there’s optimism in his chamber as well — and a vote there could come in early September. State lawmakers disagreed on highway funding and the amount of school aids before they became consumed with developing a three-billion dollar incentive package for Foxconn to locate its L-C-D screen plant in the state. All states have two year budget periods that begin in July — and Connecticut is reportedly the only other state which does not have a budget yet.

Thursday afternoon the Price County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Ladysmith Police Department in regards to Vanessa F. Godfrey, 32, who was said to be living in Ladysmith. According to the report, Price County advised that they had probable cause that Godfrey burglarized a residence and stole a handgun in their county. Price County also advised that Godfrey had an active Probation and Parole warrant. City Police responded to a residence on West Pederson Avenue and were able to make contact with Godfrey at the residence. The Felony Probation and Parole warrant was confirmed through Rusk County dispatch. Godfrey was arrested and arrangements were made for Godfrey to be transported directly to Price County. A Rusk County deputy transported Godfrey to the Price County line and she was reportedly being mildly uncooperative. City Police then conducted a consent search and did not locate the firearm.

It’s day two of the Rusk County Junior Fair at the Rusk County Fairgrounds in Ladysmith. High lightes for day two include the Rusk County Historical Museum open until 6 PM. There will be a free Corn Boil this afternoon from 2-4 PM. At 4 PM will be the Youth Pedal Tractor Pull. The Bull Riding Event will start at 7:30 PM. Music by the band, Home Grown Tomatoes will close out day two performing from 9 PM to Midnight. Many events and activities will take place Saturday and Sunday at the Rusk County Junior Fair.

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) – The City of Chippewa Falls is home to a brewery older than the city itself.

“We always talk about taking a lot of pride in the local name,” said fifth generation Leinenkugel, John Leinenkugel. “150 year history and legacy, being apart of the Chippewa Falls community, the oldest industry or business right here in the Chippewa Valley is the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company.”

Leinenkugel’s is celebrating 150 years on Aug. 11 and Aug. 12. Few things stay constant in that amount of time, and Leinie’s is no exception.

“This was not the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company,” John said. “Back in 1867, when our great-great-grandfather Jacob Leinenkugel founded the brewery, it was known as the Spring Brewery. Jacob and John Spring Brewery established 1867.”

As we know, Spring Brewery would eventually become the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company. Change is something the brand has always dealt with because keeping a brewery going for 150 years is no walk in the hops.

(Milwaukee, WI) — The proposed Foxconn L-C-D screen plant is raising questions from organized labor. Scott Paul of the labor/management Alliance for American Manufacturing tells the Journal Sentinel there are “lots of reasons to be skeptical about what Foxconn says it will do.” He says the celebration should not come until it starts paying what he calls “family supporting paychecks,” which Foxconn has said would average 54-thousand dollars per year plus benefits. Stephanie Bloomingdale of the state A-F-L C-I-O says any government subsidy deal must have “ironclad protections” that allow a union to organize — and she said labor unions should have a seat at the bargaining table in future talks between the state and Foxconn. And Bloomingdale said Foxconn needs “to play by our rules if they are coming to our state and our country.”

(Madison, WI) — The next Wisconsin Supreme Court primary election is only six months away, and a legal group is holding the first forum for candidates this (Friday) afternoon. The American Constitution Society for Law and Policy is holding the event in Madison. Madison lawyer Tim Burns, Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Rebecca Dallet, and Sauk County Circuit Judge Michael Screnock are all running for the seat held by conservative Michael Gableman, who’s stepping down next year after completing his only ten year term.