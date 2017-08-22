Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-22-17

(Madison, WI) — Governor Scott Walker says he and his fellow Republican legislative leaders have reached an agreement “in principle” on a new two year state budget that’s seven weeks overdue. Walker told reporters in Madison this (Tuesday) morning there would be a new tax on electric and hybrid vehicles — but there’s no indication of a general gas tax or transportation fee hike to pay for new and improved roads. Also, reports indicate about 400-million in borrowing for road work — and Walker confirms it’s closer to the Assembly’s position than the Senate’s call for more than 700-million in bonding. Also, the governor says the deal includes a reduction of the personal property tax on business equipment, but not a full elimination as some Republicans wanted. Walker says there are still some loose ends to tie on the budget, and he expects final approval by the middle of next month.

Just after 7 AM Monday, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 from a caller advising that a vehicle hit a power pole at Hometown Motors on West Arthur Avenue, Bruce. According to the report, the driver was out of the vehicle and walking around. The vehicle also hit a car in the parking lot of Hometown Motors. Rusk County deputies, Ladysmith ambulance, the Bruce Fire Department and Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the scene. After an investigation, a citation for inattentive driving was issued to the driver.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call Monday afternoon of a Domestic Incident. According to the Police log, the caller reported that a male subject left the residence in only his underwear and then yelled to call the cops. The male subject then left West bound. After a few minutes the male returned, and the caller can still hear the male and female subject arguing. The caller then advised Rusk County that the male and female were talking calmly by the vehicle. Rusk County deputies responded to the scene. After an investigation, both subjects were arrested for Disorderly Conduct Domestic related.

Just before 2:30 this (Tuesday) morning, while on foot patrol on Miner Avenue West, City Police came into contact with two subjects. According to the report, they were found to have been consuming alcohol and were under the legal drinking age. When one of the subjects was asked what was in his backpack, he turned over a cellophane wrapper with a green leafy substance, later found to test positive for THC, along with several Drug Paraphernalia items. Citations were issued to both subjects for the offense.

The shrinking inventory of existing homes kept sales below last July and drove median prices to record levels, according to the most recent analysis of the existing home market by the Wisconsin Realtors Association. The July sales of existing homes dropped for the second straight year, falling 5.0 percent compared to Jul;y 2016 and falling 7.5 percent relative to July 2015. Median prices in July increased 5.9 percent to 4180,000 compared to July 2016, the highest recorded July price since the WRA recalibrated its data collection methodology in 2005. Home prices bottomed out in 2011 at $140,000 and have since steadily increased 28.5 percent. Low unemployment rates and relatively low mortgage rates continue to fuel the demand side of the housing market, but inventory constraints have kept our sales down. In Rusk County, the median price in July was $135,000 compared to $113,000 in July of last year which is up 18%. In sales in Rusk County in July was 19 compared to 20 in July of last year. Year to date in Rusk County, the median price is $123,000 compared to $100,00 in 2016. Sales year to date in Rusk County is 113 compared to 101 last year which is up 11%.

(Washington, DC) — A new report says Wisconsin is a Top Ten state in the percentage of jobs held by industrial robots. The Brookings Institution says Wisconsin firms had two-point-five robots for every one-thousand human employees as of 2015 — the nation’s tenth highest ratio and the 12th highest for actual robots with 65-hundred, twice as many machines as five years earlier. Brookings says more than half of all robots are in the auto industry, concentrated in the Upper Midwest as Michigan has the largest numbers of machines for every one-thousand employees at seven-point-four — but experts say industries from agriculture to retail have also replaced manual labor. The Milwaukee metro had the nation’s 27th largest robot workforce at two-point-one for every thousand humans, and Chicago — which includes Kenosha County and the large Amazon warehouse — is 34th with one-point-five.

(Racine, WI) — House Speaker Paul Ryan rejects the idea of censuring President Donald Trump for blaming “both sides” for the recent violence at a white supremacist rally in Virginia. At a C-N-N town hall broadcast in Racine Monday night, Ryan used Trump’s name for the first time on the subject, saying he was wrong to make white supremacists equal with their opponents and the president “needed to do better.” After Trump spoke against bigotry earlier Monday night, Ryan was asked if the president has done enough on the subject — and the G-O-P speaker said, “I don’t think any of us have done enough.” But he said censuring Trump would create a “partisan food fight.” And Ryan said it would demean the value of the issue by making it “us against them, Republicans against Democrats, pro Trump and anti Trump.”