Roy H. Tinsman

Roy H. Tinsman, 63, of Glen Flora, died on Thursday, August 17th, at his home.  He is survived by, his wife Sue, 1 son Jud Tinsman of Glen Flora, 1 daughter, Jolene Zeman of Ladysmith, 3 grandchildren, 9 siblings, Art Tinsman of Sheldon, Sue Amerson of Payson, AZ., Duane Tinsman of Hannibal, Beulah Tinsman of Barron, Gloria Johnson of Cameron, Yvonne Erickson of Menomonie, Jane Mincoff of Conrath, Margie Woellner of Withee, and Irene Jenness of Ladysmith, many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Roy Tinsman will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, August 26th at Christ Community Church in Jump River with Pastor Joey Olson officiating. Visitation for friends and family will be held from 10 AM until service time at the church.  A lunch will follow after the service.  Burial will be at the Glenview Cemetery in Glen Flora at a later date.  Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.

