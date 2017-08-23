Multi-Family Garage Sale (September 8th-9th)

Mutli-Family Garage Sale located at N5479 Flambeau Drive in Tony. Turn north on Flambeau Drive off of Highway 8, just west of the old Flambeau school. Watch for signs

Friday, September 8th *8:00-5:00*

Saturday, September 9th *8:00-1:00*

Items Include: compound bow, tree stand, foos ball table, TV, Blow Out Avon sale, men’s clothing (L-2X), boys clothes (8-14), women’s and girls clothes (juniors to 2X), prom dresses, books, housewares, toys, Holiday decorations, and much more!