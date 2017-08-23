mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

Multi-Family Garage Sale (September 8th-9th)

Mutli-Family Garage Sale located at N5479 Flambeau Drive in Tony. Turn north on Flambeau Drive off of Highway 8, just west of the old Flambeau school. Watch for signs

Friday, September 8th *8:00-5:00*

Saturday, September 9th *8:00-1:00*

Items Include: compound bow, tree stand, foos ball table, TV, Blow Out Avon sale, men’s clothing (L-2X), boys clothes (8-14), women’s and girls clothes (juniors to 2X), prom dresses, books, housewares, toys, Holiday decorations, and much more!

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • Rusk County News August 22, 2017
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-22-17 (Madison, WI)  —  Governor Scott Walker says he and his fellow Republican legislative leaders have reached an agreement “in principle” on a new two year state budget that’s seven weeks overdue. Walker told reporters in Madison this (Tuesday) morning there would be a new tax on electric and hybrid vehicles — but […]
  • Wisconsin Sports 8-22 August 22, 2017
    >>Brewers Blanked By Giants (San Francisco, CA)  —  It’s a quiet night for the Brewers’ offense as Milwaukee loses at San Francisco, 2-0 on Monday. The Crew only had four singles, and no hits after the fourth inning, as they dropped to two and a half games behind first place Chicago in the National League […]
Translate
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
  • On Basketball: Kyrie gets a new address, but Cavs win trade August 23, 2017
    Kyrie Irving gets his new address and Isaiah Thomas gets to play with LeBron, so they both can say they won in this Celtics-Cavs blockbuster deal
  • Cavaliers make their mark on offseason by moving Irving August 23, 2017
    If Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals turns out to be Kyrie Irving's last game in the city of Cleveland playing for the Cavaliers -- after LeBron James' return, you can't really rule anything out, after all -- it will be a tantalizing reminder of just what the Cleveland Cavaliers said goodbye to when […]
  • Pujols passes Sosa on HR list, Angels beat Rangers 10-1 August 23, 2017
    Albert Pujols hit a three-run homer to become the major league career leader in home runs by a player born outside the United States, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 10-1 on Tuesday night
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.