Multi-Family Garage Sale (September 8th-9th)
Mutli-Family Garage Sale located at N5479 Flambeau Drive in Tony. Turn north on Flambeau Drive off of Highway 8, just west of the old Flambeau school. Watch for signs
Friday, September 8th *8:00-5:00*
Saturday, September 9th *8:00-1:00*
Items Include: compound bow, tree stand, foos ball table, TV, Blow Out Avon sale, men’s clothing (L-2X), boys clothes (8-14), women’s and girls clothes (juniors to 2X), prom dresses, books, housewares, toys, Holiday decorations, and much more!
- Rusk County News August 22, 2017WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-22-17 (Madison, WI) — Governor Scott Walker says he and his fellow Republican legislative leaders have reached an agreement “in principle” on a new two year state budget that’s seven weeks overdue. Walker told reporters in Madison this (Tuesday) morning there would be a new tax on electric and hybrid vehicles — but […]
- Wisconsin Sports 8-22 August 22, 2017>>Brewers Blanked By Giants (San Francisco, CA) — It’s a quiet night for the Brewers’ offense as Milwaukee loses at San Francisco, 2-0 on Monday. The Crew only had four singles, and no hits after the fourth inning, as they dropped to two and a half games behind first place Chicago in the National League […]