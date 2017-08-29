Multi-Family Garage Sale (August 31st-September 2nd)
Multi-Family Garage Sale located at 208 North Ave W. Take County Hwy J towards cemetery, log house on the right after the curve.
Thursday, August 31st *5:30-8:00*
Friday, September 1st *9:00-6:00*
Saturday, September 2nd *9:00-1:00*
Items Include: namebrand junior clothing and jeans, womens & mens clothing, exercise equipment, basketball hoop, household items, patio chairs, gas weed trimmers, creative memories totes, and much more.
You don’t want to miss this one!
