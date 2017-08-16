mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Multi-Family Garage Sale (August 17th-18th)

Multi-Family Garage Sale located at W4290 Walrath Road in Glen Flora

Thursday, August 17th *2:00-6:00*

Friday, August 18th *9:00-5:00*

Items include: Lots of name brand women’s clothes (sizes XS-XL), Jeans (Rock Revival, American Eagle, Big Star, Miss Me) Sizes 23-30, Baby clothes sizes 0-6 months, Boys clothes sizes 10 and up, Mens clothes, brand new electric scooter, bikes, shoes, household items, household decor, cowboy boots, formals, a playhouse, and more!

Don’t miss this HUGE sale!

