Moving Sale (August 31st – September 2nd)

Moving Sale located at W11010 Boat Landing Road off Thornapple Road in Ladysmith.

Thursday, August 31st to Saturday, September 2nd *8:00-3:00*

EVERYTHING MUST GO

Items Include: New and Used furniture, dishes, pots & pans, household items, yard equipment, antiques, and so much more!

WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • Ruth E. Prasnicky August 30, 2017
    Ruth E. Prasnicky, 79, died on Tuesday, August 29th at her home in Sheldon.  She is survived by her husband Tony and 3 daughters,  Ruth Ann Olson, Antoinette Miller and Rachel Malinowski, 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 4 step grandchildren. A Private Celebration of the life of Ruth Prasnicky will be held at a later […]
  • Donald R. Lippert August 30, 2017
    Donald R. Lippert, 91, of Ingram, died on Monday, August 28th at The Ladysmith Care & Rehabilitation Center. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Anne of Ingram; 4 children; and 3 step-children Dennis of Crystal River, FL, Richard Meher of Evanston, IL, Charles of Pine City, MN, Priscilla of Cambridge, MA, Nanette Allison of […]
ABC SPORTS
  • Reports: Rockets owner Leslie Alexander pledges $10 million to Harvey relief efforts August 31, 2017
    Houston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander will now donate $10 million to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund started by Houston mayor Sylvester Turner, an increase from the $4 million he pledged Monday, according to multiple reports. According to the Houston Chronicle, Alexander has told the mayor about the increased contribution, but the team will not put […]
  • Colorful Michigan-Florida clash to feature all-maize Wolverines unis August 31, 2017
    Michigan and Florida will look quite different when they play in the AdvoCare Classic on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Both programs have announced alternative uniforms for the game that will feature an all-maize look for the Wolverines. The maize uniforms, provided by the Jordan Brand, are in celebration of the university's bicentennial […]
  • With Kyrie Irving era now ended, Cavs grasp renewed options August 31, 2017
    Whether the five days of limbo the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics went through since Friday, when the Cavs put their agreed-upon deal on life support because of Isaiah Thomas' health, was worth it or not is secondary at this point. Sure, all that dance got Cleveland was Miami's 2020 second-round pick added to the […]
ABC NEWS
