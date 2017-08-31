Moving Sale (August 31st – September 2nd)
Moving Sale located at W11010 Boat Landing Road off Thornapple Road in Ladysmith.
Thursday, August 31st to Saturday, September 2nd *8:00-3:00*
EVERYTHING MUST GO
Items Include: New and Used furniture, dishes, pots & pans, household items, yard equipment, antiques, and so much more!
- Ruth E. Prasnicky August 30, 2017Ruth E. Prasnicky, 79, died on Tuesday, August 29th at her home in Sheldon. She is survived by her husband Tony and 3 daughters, Ruth Ann Olson, Antoinette Miller and Rachel Malinowski, 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 4 step grandchildren. A Private Celebration of the life of Ruth Prasnicky will be held at a later […]
- Donald R. Lippert August 30, 2017Donald R. Lippert, 91, of Ingram, died on Monday, August 28th at The Ladysmith Care & Rehabilitation Center. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Anne of Ingram; 4 children; and 3 step-children Dennis of Crystal River, FL, Richard Meher of Evanston, IL, Charles of Pine City, MN, Priscilla of Cambridge, MA, Nanette Allison of […]