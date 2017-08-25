mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Mathilda L. “Tilly” Galetka

Mathilda L. “Tilly” Galetka 78, of Ladysmith, died on Thursday, August 24th at Rusk County Memorial Hospital in Ladysmith.

She is survived by her 8 children Debbie Heath of Altoona, Theresa Franzen of Sheldon, Robert of Bloomington, MN, Raymond of Ladysmith, Gerald of Shakopee, MN, Laurie Galetka-Tomlinson of Altoona, William of Ladysmith, and Judy Madlon of Glen Flora; 10 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; and 1 sister Martha Schroeder

Mass of Christian Burial for Tilly Galetka will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, August 29th at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Tony with Fr. Inna Pothireddy officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery in Tony. Tilly’s family will receive friends after 5:00 P.M. on Monday, August 28th at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith where a Scripture Service and Rosary will be held at 7:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lighthouse Shelter for the homeless in Rusk County and CareNet Pregnancy Resource Center of the Servite Center for Life.

  • Luella M. Collier August 24, 2017
    Luella M. Collier 80, of Exeland, died on Thursday, August 24th at her home. She is survived by her five children, Chuck Collier of Mayer, AZ, Don and Dan Collier both of Exeland, Diana Mleczko of Radisson, and Kim Ziemer of St Louis, MO; 10 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 6 brothers and sisters, Phyllis Carter of […]
  • Donald G. Pugh Sr. August 24, 2017
    Donald G. Pugh Sr. 83, of Ladysmith, died on Wednesday, August 16th at Lake Manor. He is survived by his wife, Darleen; 2 daughters, Pamela Grey of South Range and Jennier; 1 son, Donald Jr. of Ladysmith; 4 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and i brother, Richard of The Villages, Florida. A memorial service for Donald Pugh […]
