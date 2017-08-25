Mathilda L. “Tilly” Galetka
Mathilda L. “Tilly” Galetka 78, of Ladysmith, died on Thursday, August 24th at Rusk County Memorial Hospital in Ladysmith.
She is survived by her 8 children Debbie Heath of Altoona, Theresa Franzen of Sheldon, Robert of Bloomington, MN, Raymond of Ladysmith, Gerald of Shakopee, MN, Laurie Galetka-Tomlinson of Altoona, William of Ladysmith, and Judy Madlon of Glen Flora; 10 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; and 1 sister Martha Schroeder
Mass of Christian Burial for Tilly Galetka will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, August 29th at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Tony with Fr. Inna Pothireddy officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery in Tony. Tilly’s family will receive friends after 5:00 P.M. on Monday, August 28th at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith where a Scripture Service and Rosary will be held at 7:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lighthouse Shelter for the homeless in Rusk County and CareNet Pregnancy Resource Center of the Servite Center for Life.
