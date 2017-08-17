Marjorie G. Sims Gerken, 90, of the Ladysmith – Bruce areas, died on Saturday, August 12th in Naples, FL. She is survived by 2 sons and 1 daughter, Kurt, Eric and Karen Burch. 4 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 4 nieces.

A Celebration of the Life of Marge Gerken will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26th at 11 AM at the Ladysmith UCC.

IN LIEU OF FLOWERS: Memorials in the name of Marjorie Gerken are requested for the Ladysmith UCC.

Nash-Jackan Funeral Home of Ladysmith is assisting with the arrangements.