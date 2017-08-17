mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

Marjorie G. Sims Gerken

Marjorie G. Sims Gerken, 90, of the Ladysmith – Bruce areas, died on Saturday, August 12th in Naples, FL.  She is survived by 2 sons and 1 daughter, Kurt, Eric and Karen Burch.  4 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 4 nieces.

A Celebration of the Life of Marge Gerken will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26th at 11 AM at the Ladysmith UCC.

IN LIEU OF FLOWERS: Memorials in the name of Marjorie Gerken are requested for the Ladysmith UCC.

Nash-Jackan Funeral Home of Ladysmith is assisting with the arrangements.

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • Multi-Family Garage Sale (August 17th-18th) August 16, 2017
    Multi-Family Garage Sale located at W4290 Walrath Road in Glen Flora Thursday, August 17th *2:00-6:00* Friday, August 18th *9:00-5:00* Items include: Lots of name brand women’s clothes (sizes XS-XL), Jeans (Rock Revival, American Eagle, Big Star, Miss Me) Sizes 23-30, Baby clothes sizes 0-6 months, Boys clothes sizes 10 and up, Mens clothes, brand new […]
  • 8th Annual Bruce Kiwanis Garage Sale (September 2nd) August 16, 2017
    The 8th Annual Bruce Kiwanis Garage Sale located at 308 W Arthur Avenue (highway 8) hometown Motors building in Bruce. September 2nd *8:00-4:00* Items Include: Household, furniture, tools, garden items, books, sporting goods, kitchen items, crafts, and more. Items from many families plus a bake sale! All money raised will go to the Bruce Park […]
Translate
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
  • Martellus Bennett, Doug Baldwin back Michael Bennett on decision to sit during national anthem August 17, 2017
    Two days after electing to sit during the national anthem, Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett received support from his brother, Martellus, and his teammate Doug Baldwin on Tuesday. "I support him, I support his movement, I support Colin Kaepernick, I support all the guys, Angela Davis, all the people that came before us to […]
  • Michael Bennett: Effectiveness of anthem protests would grow with white players' involvement August 17, 2017
    Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett said the conversation about anthem protests would change if white players became part of the movement. "It would take a white player to really get things changed," Bennett said Wednesday on ESPN's SC6, "because when somebody from the other side understands and they step up and they speak up […]
  • Conor McGregor happy with smaller gloves, but sees pros and cons to it August 17, 2017
    UFC star Conor McGregor had agreed to box Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 10-ounce gloves, per Nevada State Athletic Commission rules, but was pleased that the panel agreed at its monthly meeting Wednesday to allow them to wear 8-ounce gloves. "I'm very happy with how the Nevada State Athletic Commission handled it. They handled it fairly […]
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.