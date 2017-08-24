Luella M. Collier
Luella M. Collier 80, of Exeland, died on Thursday, August 24th at her home.
She is survived by her five children, Chuck Collier of Mayer, AZ, Don and Dan Collier both of Exeland, Diana Mleczko of Radisson, and Kim Ziemer of St Louis, MO; 10 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 6 brothers and sisters, Phyllis Carter of Phoenix, AZ, Jack Stuffle of Huntley, IL, Dick Stuffle of Chassell, MI, Evelyn Hemphill of Bruce, and Lyle Stuffle of Idaho.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Monday, August 28th at the Exeland Mennonite Church. Luella’s family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until service time on Monday at the Church. Burial will be at a later date in Windfall Cemetery in Exeland. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
