Joseph S. Sarkissian
Joseph S. Sarkissian, 82 of Ladysmith died on Wednesday, August 16th at Care & Rehab- Ladysmith. He is survived by 3 step-daughters, Theresa Sidenbender of Kennan, Ramona De Bruin of Kaukauna, and Shelly Sorenson of Ladysmith. 8 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, Christina Costigan and Helen Kourtjian both of Minneapolis, MN. 1 brother, Christopher of Kiruk, Iraq.
Memorial Services for Joseph Sarkissian will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, August 26th, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith with Fr. Inna Pothireddy officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Joseph’s family will receive friends from Noon until service time on Saturday at the Church. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
- Rusk County News August 18, 2017WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-18-17 (Undated) — More safety concerns are being raised in Wisconsin about Monday’s solar eclipse. Experts say you’ll need special glasses to watch the event — and U-W Milwaukee says about 500 pairs distributed on campus are not safe, after false safety certificates came with the glasses. Students gave away about 500 pairs […]
- Wisconsin Sports 8-18 August 18, 2017>>Cubs Lose, Idle Brewers Move To Within One Game In Central (Undated) — The Milwaukee Brewers have moved to within one game of first place Chicago in the National League Central with Saint Louis just one and a half back. The Brewers were idle Thursday while the Cubs hit six homers and still lost to […]