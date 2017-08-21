Joseph S. Sarkissian, 82 of Ladysmith died on Wednesday, August 16th at Care & Rehab- Ladysmith. He is survived by 3 step-daughters, Theresa Sidenbender of Kennan, Ramona De Bruin of Kaukauna, and Shelly Sorenson of Ladysmith. 8 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, Christina Costigan and Helen Kourtjian both of Minneapolis, MN. 1 brother, Christopher of Kiruk, Iraq.

Memorial Services for Joseph Sarkissian will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, August 26th, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith with Fr. Inna Pothireddy officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Joseph’s family will receive friends from Noon until service time on Saturday at the Church. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.