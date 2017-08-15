Huge Garage Sale (August 18th-19th)

Tiger Woods to enter diversion program Oct. 25 Woods was charged with DUI in May when he was found asleep in his car.

Marvin Bagley makes Duke the team to beat -- again Now that Marvin Bagley III is headed to Duke, the discussion is over. Mike Krzyzewski and the Blue Devils are the clear-cut favorites (again) to cut down the nets come April 2 in San Antonio. We've hemmed and hawed about it all spring and summer. Who should be preseason No. 1? Arizona was the pick […]