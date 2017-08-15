mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Huge Garage Sale (August 18th-19th)

Huge Garage Sale located at N212 Highway 27 (1/4 mile south of 12 mile Cenex Convenience Store). Watch for signs!

Friday, August 18th *8:00-6:00*

Saturday, August 19th *8:00-4:00*

Items Include: Household decor, pictures, kitchen items, refrigerator, plasma TV, furniture, lots of Christmas decor and Christmas vilalge display items, jeans and jackets, yard and garden treasures, tools, lawn mower tires, antiques, cast iron pumps, pot belly store, and MUCH MORE!

