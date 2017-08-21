mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Garage Sale (August 26th)

Garage Sale – at 1013 West 5th Street North, Ladysmith Saturday August 26th from 9 AM to 3 PM.  table saw, chest freezer, ping pong table, new cedar chest, and misc items.

  • Rusk County News August 18, 2017
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-18-17 (Undated)  —  More safety concerns are being raised in Wisconsin about Monday’s solar eclipse. Experts say you’ll need special glasses to watch the event — and U-W Milwaukee says about 500 pairs distributed on campus are not safe, after false safety certificates came with the glasses. Students gave away about 500 pairs […]
  • Wisconsin Sports 8-18 August 18, 2017
    >>Cubs Lose, Idle Brewers Move To Within One Game In Central (Undated) — The Milwaukee Brewers have moved to within one game of first place Chicago in the National League Central with Saint Louis just one and a half back. The Brewers were idle Thursday while the Cubs hit six homers and still lost to […]
  • LEADING OFF: Royals all set to watch eclipse on day off August 21, 2017
    LEADING OFF: Royals all set to watch eclipse on day off
  • Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell expected to miss Week 3 of preseason August 21, 2017
    Le'Veon Bell is expected to stay away from the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 3 of the preseason, a source tells ESPN. The source would be surprised, however, if Bell isn't back with the Steelers shortly after that, citing his love for football. Bell can always rearrange his plans, but currently he's slated to remain training […]
  • US beats Europe in Solheim Cup 16 1/2-11 1/2 in Iowa August 21, 2017
    Four years ago, Europe celebrated the most decisive win in Solheim Cup history _ on American soil, no less. Captain Annika Sorenstam and her team will likely spend their trip back across the Atlantic wondering when they can compete with the U.S. again.
