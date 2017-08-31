Garage Sale (September 8th – 9th)

Reports: Rockets owner Leslie Alexander pledges $10 million to Harvey relief efforts Houston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander will now donate $10 million to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund started by Houston mayor Sylvester Turner, an increase from the $4 million he pledged Monday, according to multiple reports. According to the Houston Chronicle, Alexander has told the mayor about the increased contribution, but the team will not put […]

Colorful Michigan-Florida clash to feature all-maize Wolverines unis Michigan and Florida will look quite different when they play in the AdvoCare Classic on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Both programs have announced alternative uniforms for the game that will feature an all-maize look for the Wolverines. The maize uniforms, provided by the Jordan Brand, are in celebration of the university's bicentennial […]