Garage Sale (Sept 3rd)
Garage Sale located at W5582 Colberg road. 5.5 miles south of Highway 8, At Prentice on Highway 13 to Colberg Road and 3/4 mile West.
Sunday, September 3rd from 9:00-5:00
Items Include: Mostly new 327 Chev engine rebuild kit, lots of extra parts, antique drop table set with 5 windsor style chairs in fair condition, 8 ” Hydraulic Cylinder, lots of grease monkey stuff, no clothing, some knick kncaks
