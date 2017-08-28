Garage Sale (Sept 1st -2nd)
Garage Sale located at Lot II, Tall Pines Trailer Court in Bruce. Watch for signs on Highway 8.
Friday, September 1st and Saturday, September 2nd *9:00-6:00*
Items Include: clothing, household items, garage items, and much much more!
- If it is Raining, garage sale will be moved to Friday, September 8th and Saturday, September 9th
- Mathilda L. “Tilly” Galetka August 25, 2017Mathilda L. “Tilly” Galetka 78, of Ladysmith, died on Thursday, August 24th at Rusk County Memorial Hospital in Ladysmith. She is survived by her 8 children Debbie Heath of Altoona, Theresa Franzen of Sheldon, Robert of Bloomington, MN, Raymond of Ladysmith, Gerald of Shakopee, MN, Laurie Galetka-Tomlinson of Altoona, William of Ladysmith, and Judy Madlon […]
- Rusk County News August 25, 2017WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-25-17 (Madison, WI) — Home and business owners would no longer pay the state government’s portion of their local property taxes in a budget measure endorsed Thursday. The Joint Finance Committee voted 12-4 to drop the tax for forestry programs and use the income and sales taxes to pay for those. It would […]