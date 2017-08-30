Donald R. Lippert
Donald R. Lippert, 91, of Ingram, died on Monday, August 28th at The Ladysmith Care & Rehabilitation Center.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Anne of Ingram; 4 children; and 3 step-children
Dennis of Crystal River, FL, Richard Meher of Evanston, IL, Charles of Pine City, MN, Priscilla of Cambridge, MA, Nanette Allison of Charolette, NC, Melissa Sutherland of St. Paul, MN and Mark Smith of South Charleston, OH
10 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren
Memorial services for Don Lippert will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 5th at the Care & Rehab Ladysmith Chapel with Alvin Stoll officiating. Don’s family will receive friends from 9:30 AM until service time on Tuesday at the nursing home chapel. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
