Donald G. Pugh, SR. 83 of Ladysmith, died on Wednesday, August 16th at Lake Manor. He is survived by his wife Darlenen, 2 daughters and 1 son, Pamela Grey of South Range, Jennifer, Donald Jr. of Ladysmith. 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 1 brother Richard of The Villages, Fl.

A Memorial Service for Donald Pugh Sr. will be held on Saturday, September, 9th at 11 AM at The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Jim Allard officiating. Don’s family will receive friends from 10 AM until service time. Following the service, a luncheon will take place at the Pugh residence: N2915 Parker Road from 12;30 PM until 2:30 PM.