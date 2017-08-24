Donald G. Pugh Sr. 83, of Ladysmith, died on Wednesday, August 16th at Lake Manor.

He is survived by his wife, Darleen; 2 daughters, Pamela Grey of South Range and Jennier; 1 son, Donald Jr. of Ladysmith; 4 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and i brother, Richard of The Villages, Florida.

A memorial service for Donald Pugh Sr. will be held on Saturday, September 9th at 11:00 A.M. at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Jim Allard officiating. Don’s family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until service time. Following the service, a luncheon will take place at the Pugh residence: N 2915 Parker Road; from 12:30 P.M. until 2:30 P.M.