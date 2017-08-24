Donald G. Pugh Sr.
Donald G. Pugh Sr. 83, of Ladysmith, died on Wednesday, August 16th at Lake Manor.
He is survived by his wife, Darleen; 2 daughters, Pamela Grey of South Range and Jennier; 1 son, Donald Jr. of Ladysmith; 4 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and i brother, Richard of The Villages, Florida.
A memorial service for Donald Pugh Sr. will be held on Saturday, September 9th at 11:00 A.M. at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Jim Allard officiating. Don’s family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until service time. Following the service, a luncheon will take place at the Pugh residence: N 2915 Parker Road; from 12:30 P.M. until 2:30 P.M.
- Multi-Family Garage Sale (September 8th-9th) August 23, 2017Mutli-Family Garage Sale located at N5479 Flambeau Drive in Tony. Turn north on Flambeau Drive off of Highway 8, just west of the old Flambeau school. Watch for signs Friday, September 8th *8:00-5:00* Saturday, September 9th *8:00-1:00* Items Include: compound bow, tree stand, foos ball table, TV, Blow Out Avon sale, men’s clothing (L-2X), boys […]
- Rusk County News August 23, 2017WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-23-17 (Undated) — The Powerball jackpot is at 700-million dollars for tonight (Wednesday), but the odds of winning it are a lot tougher than almost two years ago. That was when Powerball officials added ten regular numbers and changed the odds to create more of these astronomical jackpots and the sales jumps that […]