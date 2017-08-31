Bob Scott passed away June 27th in Lebanon, OR. from complications arising from a series of strokes. Bob is survived by his wife Betty, Lebanon, OR., and sons Barry, Lebanon, OR., William (Lori) Fort White, FL., Robert (Jennifer) Seminole, FL., and Benge (Jolene) Ridgecrest, CA. His brothers, Donald Scott, Ray Scott, and Dennis (Sue) Madejeski of Chetek. Sisters, Caroline Scott of Ladysmith, Jane (John) Effertz, Weyerhaeuser, Nancy Madejski, Orlando, FL., and Sandra (George) Tant of Atlanta, GA. His sister and brother-in-law, Bonnie and Norm Peckham, Bernie and Kent May, Heather Seward and grandchildren, William Luke, Camryn and Caeden Scott and many nieces and nephews.

Military graveside service, provided by the Chetek, VFW, will take place on Saturday Sept. 2nd at 2 PM at Twin Lakes Cemetery, Rural Chetek. There will be a luncheon/reception at 3:30 PM, following the graveside services at R-Bar Community room, Chetek.