8th Annual Bruce Kiwanis Garage Sale (September 2nd)

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: Suspension creates opportunity for others OXNARD, Calif. -- Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott does not believe that the absence of running back Ezekiel Elliott will create additional pressure for him. Elliott, pending an appeal that could come as soon as Tuesday, is staring at a six-game suspension?for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy based on a domestic violence incident involving […]

LeBron James flies to New York for star-studded pickup games Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James took a private jet from Akron, Ohio, to New York on Tuesday morning to participate in high-profile pickup games that featured Carmelo Anthony of the New York Knicks and Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors, among others. The games took place at Life Time Athletic at Sky, where Anthony […]