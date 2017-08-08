8th Annual Bruce Kiwanis Garage Sale (September 2nd)
The 8th Annual Bruce Kiwanis Garage Sale located at 308 W Arthur Avenue (highway 8) hometown Motors building in Bruce.
September 2nd *8:00-4:00*
Items Include: Household, furniture, tools, garden items, books, sporting goods, kitchen items, crafts, and more.
Items from many families plus a bake sale!
All money raised will go to the Bruce Park Playground
