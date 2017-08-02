2 Family Garage Sale (August 31st – September 1st)

A Two Family Garage Sale located north of Ladysmith High School. Take Old 8 Rd to Hilltop Rd, Watch for signs.

Thursday, August 31st – Friday, September 1st *9:00-5:00*

Items Include: 36″ door with low threshold, hunting/fishing items, tools, New 37 piece ovenware set, household items, baby items, womens & mens clothing, men’s jeans sizes 32 – 48, Men’s rollerblades (like new) size 12, womens shoes size 5 (New Dr. Marten’s and black crocs), many adult and kid books, vintage items, and many miscellaneous items!

Any questions, Call 661-0562