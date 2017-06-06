mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Yard Sale

Gigantic Yard Sale in Winter this Fri – Sun. June 9th to the 11th.  Hours are 9 AM to 4 PM.  Craft items, clothing, furniture, plumbing and electrical supplies, misc., hand tools, general housewares, tons of vintage beer cans and more…

W6201 Everson Road, Winter

  • Helen R. Cudo June 5, 2017
    Helen R. Cudo, 100, of Weyerhaeuser died on Monday, June 5th at The Barron Care & Rehabilitation Center. She is survived by: 2 daughters Joan Stucky of Cameron and Kathryn Guinn of Valley Center, KA; 2 sons Thomas Carl Cudo of Weyerhaeuser and John Cudo of Cameron; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and 1 sister Albene […]
  • Garage Sale (June 9th – June 10th) June 5, 2017
    Garage Sale located at N230 Whispering Pines Dr., Conrath (Highway 27 to Highway D, East on “D” to Whispering Pines Dr.) Friday, June 9th 9:00am-6:00pm Saturday, June 10th 9:00am-3:00pm Items Include: Sony Surround Sound System, Bose Speakers & Sony Disc Player, Futon, Wolf Head Figurines, Kitchen Stove, ATV Swisher Blade, TVs, Brand Name Clothing (Girls […]
  • Jonathan Paul Koppenhaver, aka War Machine, convicted of 29 counts by Las Vegas jury June 6, 2017
    LAS VEGAS -- The former mixed martial arts fighter known as War Machine was found guilty Monday of kidnapping, beating and sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend over several months in 2014, and of beating her male friend when he found them together in her bedroom. Nevada jurors deadlocked on two attempted-murder counts against Jonathan Paul Koppenhaver […]
  • Charles Barkley jokingly crashes Wayne Gretzky's Cup Final Q&amp;A June 6, 2017
    NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- While facing the media following the announcement from the National Hockey League that his 1984-85 Edmonton Oilers had been voted the greatest team in league history, Wayne Gretzky suddenly fielded a question from an unexpected source. After sneaking onto the platform as Gretzky and former teammate Paul Coffey faced the media,? Charles […]
  • Knighten's HR in 17th lifts Oklahoma past Florida in Game 1 June 6, 2017
    Shay Knighten's three-run homer off Kelly Barnhill in the top of the 17th inning gave Oklahoma a 7-5 victory over Florida in Game 1 of the softball championship series
