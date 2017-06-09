Wisconsin Sports 6-9

>>Brewers Rally To Tie In 9th, Give Up 4 Runs In 10th

(Milwaukee, WI) — The happiness of a ninth-inning, game-tying rally didn’t last long for the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday afternoon. San Francisco bounced right back with four runs in the 10th for a 9-5 victory and a split of the four-game series. Eric Sogard led off the ninth with a homer, then Travis Shaw singled in a run to tie the score at five for Milwaukee. The Giants got the win when they crossed the plate four times before an out was recorded. Sogard had a three-for-five game and Eric Thomas pounded his 16th homer. Reliever Jacob Barnes didn’t retire anybody, absorbing his first loss. Zach Davies goes for his seventh victory tonight against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

>>Rough Start For Wisconsin Golfer At FedEx St. Jude Classic

(Cordova, TN) — Oconomowoc native Mark Wilson will have to dig himself out of a deep hole if he is going to challenge the leaders at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Wilson had a first-round five-over par 75 Thursday and he is well back in the pack, tied for 136th. He’ll need a good Friday round to make the cut. Four golfers are tied at the top of the leaderboard at six-under par, 11 shots ahead of Wilson.

>>Virginia, UW Meet In ACC-Big Ten Challenge

(Madison, WI) — When the University of Wisconsin travels to Virginia to play the Cavaliers in the A-C-C, Big Ten Challenge next November, the coaches will both be leading some pretty young teams. Wisconsin’s Greg Gard and Virginia’s Tony Bennett once worked together on Bo Ryan’s staff in Madison. Both teams lost a lot of production to graduation and will be depending on a much-younger roster when the 19th annual Classic gets started. The Cavaliers and Badgers will be meeting for the third time in six seasons. They’ve split the first two games.

>>Packers Family Night Set For August 5th

(Green Bay, WI) — The Green Bay Packers annual Family Night will start at 7:30 p-m August 5th inside Lambeau Field. The gates will open at 5:30 and the fans will be able to watch a practice which includes 11-on-11 sessions with some live contact. The Packers say there will be a game-like atmosphere with the video boards activated, game-day music played and a fireworks show after the practices. Tickets go on sale June 28th for 10 dollars each. Parking will cost another five dollars, with those funds going to the Wendy’s Wonderful Kids foster care adoption program.

>>Bucks Development League Team To Play In Oshkosh

(Oshkosh, WI) — The newest professional basketball team in Wisconsin will be called the Herd and will play its games in Oshkosh. The Milwaukee Bucks Development League franchise will play at a brand-new, 35-hundred seat arena where the Buckstaff furniture factory once stood. We won’t see the Wisconsin Herd’s logos until June 22nd. That unveiling will be followed by an N-B-A Draft watch party.