Wisconsin Sports 6-8

>>Brewers Roar Back From Deficit To Beat San Francisco

(Milwaukee, WI) — San Francisco jumped out to a 3-1 lead, but couldn’t hold it at Miller Park Wednesday night. Home runs by Jonathan Villar and Domingo Santana powered Milwaukee’s comeback in a 6-3 decision that kept the Brewers in first place in the National League Central Division. Jimmy Nelson got the victory by going six innings, allowing three runs, a walk and seven hits. He’s now 4-3. Villar, Santana and Jesus Aguilar all had two hits apiece. The Brewers try to take three out of the four-game series this afternoon at 1:10 p-m. Rookie Paolo Espino is expected to be brought up from the minors to take the start.

>>Packers Sign Undrafted Cornerback

(Green Bay, WI) — The Green Bay Packers have signed an undrafted cornerback after he tried out last month during minicamp. Daquan Holmes played at American International and was named first-term Northeast-10 All Conference in his junior and senior seasons. The five-foot-11, 187-pound defensive back intercepted five passes his senior season. He also returned two kicks for touchdowns during his career. At the same time they signed Holmes, the Packers waived David Rivers with an injury designation.

>>Garza Placed On 10-Day DL

(Milwaukee, WI) — The injury suffered by Milwaukee pitcher Matt Garza is called a “chest contusion,” but his symptoms are said to be something like whiplash. Garza was placed on the 10-day disabled list by the Brewers Wednesday. Minor leaguer Paolo Espino will be recalled to start tonight’s home game against the San Francisco Giants. Garza was injured when he slammed into 250-pound first baseman Jesus Aguilar during his last start. He has soreness in his neck and shoulder.

>>Kenseth Moves Up A Spot Without Driving A Mile

(Dover, DE) — Wisconsin-based NASCAR star Matt Kenseth has been moved up a spot in last weekend’s revised results for the Triple-A 400 at the Dover International Speedway. The finishing positions for Kenseth and Austin Dillon were switched, with Kenseth officially finishing the race in 12th. Kenseth is also 12th in the drivers’ standings with 328 points, trailing Martin Truex Junior, the leader, by 217. Coming up this Sunday, Axalta presents the Pocono 400 at 2:00 p-m.

>>Magical Round Of 60 Fell For 1st Time At Memphis 40 Years Ago

(Memphis, TN) — It had never happened before, but it came to pass June 10, 1977, at the Colonial Country Club in Cordova, Tennessee. Al Geiberger broke the “60 barrier,” firing the first-ever round of 59 at a PGA Tour event. It stood the test of time. It was 14 years before another player matched Geiberger’s magic and it was 39 years before Jim Furyk took the record one shot lower. This weekend is the 40th anniversary of Geiberger’s record round, with the pros teeing off for the annual FedEx St. Judge Classic.