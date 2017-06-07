Wisconsin Sports 6-7

>>Anderson Pitches, Hits Brewers Past San Francisco

(Milwaukee, WI) — Red-hot Chase Anderson blanked the San Francisco Giants, winning his third straight game, and drove in a run, as the Brewers prevailed Tuesday 5-2. Anderson hasn’t allowed a score in 21-and-two-thirds innings and improved his record to 5-1. His team turned three double plays to make things easier. The Brewers rallied for four runs in the second inning, led by a homer from Hernan Perez and a two-run double by Eric Sogard. Anderson doubled in a run in the third. Jimmy Nelson starts for Milwaukee in the third game of the four-game series tonight.

>>It’s Just About Time To Start Talking Contract With #12

(Green Bay, WI) — It’s the perfect example of a good deal for both sides. When Aaron Rodgers signed that 110-million dollar extension with Green Bay four years ago, he filled up his checking account. The odds are pretty good he hasn’t missed a credit card payment in a long time. Meanwhile, the Packers locked up one of the best quarterbacks in the N-F-L — and, as the salary cap has grown, the 22-million dollar average annual paycheck has actually turned into a bargain. The Rodgers deal is good through 2019. Even though he is 33 years old, Rodgers shows no signs of slowing down and it may be time to renegotiate soon. It doesn’t seem right that four quarterbacks are paid more — Andrew Luck, Drew Brees, Kirk Cousins and Joe Flacco.

>>Bucks’ List For GM Down To 3

(New York, NY) — Two days of interview have trimmed the list of candidates to be the general manager for the Milwaukee Bucks down to three names. The Verticle’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports those still standing are current Bucks assistant G-M Justin Zanik, former Hawks G-M Wes Wilcox and Denver Nuggets assistant G-M Arturas Karnisovas. The search started when John Hammond bolted for a similar position with the Orlando Magic two weeks ago. Another round of interviews with the three remaining candidates will be wrapped up this week in Milwaukee.

>>2 Brewers Among Top Vote-Getters For All-Star Game

(New York, NY) — First baseman Eric Thames and outfielder Ryan Braun are among the leaders for their positions on the National League All-Star team voting. Thames is currently fifth among the players at his position with a little over 170-thousand votes. Anthony Rizzo leads the way at first with 452-thousand. Sidelined with an injury, Braun ranks 12th among outfielders with 143-thousand votes. Bryce Harper of the Nationals, Charlie Blackmon of the Rockies and Jason Heyward of the Cubs are the top three. Harper has more votes than any players at a little over 900-thousand.

>>Former Brewer Scooter Gennett Powers Up

(Cincinnati, OH) — When he was playing for the Brewers, infielder Scooter Gennett could hit the long ball every so often — just nothing like this. He “went yard” four times in a 13-1 rout of the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday night. Gennett had been in an oh-for-19 slump when he doubled in the game-winning runs Monday. Tuesday he went five-for-five, with those four home runs and 10 runs batted in. Gennett is only the 17th player in Major League Baseball history to pop four home runs in one game. The last to do it was Texas Rangers outfielder Josh Hamilton five years ago this month.