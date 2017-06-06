Wisconsin Sports 6-6

>>Stricker, Neibrugge Qualify For Open

(Memphis, TN) — Wisconsin golfer Steve Stricker used the irritation he felt at being left out of the original field for the U-S Open as motivation, shooting rounds of 67 and 65 Monday to earn his spot. Stricker was red hot at the sectional qualifying in Memphis, Tennessee. He finished at 10-under par 132. Twenty-three-year-old Jordan Niebrugge of Meqon also qualified at an event in Tacoma, Washington. He and Stricker will be the only players in the 117th U-S Open field with ties to Wisconsin.

>>Giants Rally Lake To Whip Milwaukee 7-2

(Milwaukee, WI) — The San Francisco Giants blew open a 2-2 tie with five runs in the last two innings Monday night at Miller Park. Aaron Hill’s pinch-hit, tiebreaking double was the big blow for the Giants in a 7-2 win. Jeff Sarardzija gave up two runs in the first inning, then settled down to claim his second win. Two Brewers crossed the plate when Hernan Perez lifted a sacrifice fly to left with men or second and third. When the throw to the plate went out of play, both runners were allowed to score. Chase Anderson puts his 4-1 record on the line when he starts tonight’s 6:40 p-m game. Giants righty Matt Cain will oppose him.

>>Brewers Bring Up OF Prospect Phillips

(Milwaukee, WI) — Outfield prospect Brett Phillips knows he won’t be up for very long. The Brewers promoted him from Triple-A Colorado Springs to take Travis Shaw’s place while the third baseman is on paternity leave. Manager Craig Counsell threw Phillips right into the action and he went one-for-three Monday night, with a pair of strikeouts. He was hitting .297 in the minors so far, with 11 homers, 41 RBIs and an O-P-S of .957.

>>Former Admiral Helps Preds Even Series

(Nashville, TN) — Former Milwaukee Admiral goaltender Pekka Rinne kept Pittsburgh at bay, while his teammates were scoring four times in a 4-1 win Monday. The Nashville victory evens the series at two games apiece. The home team has won all four games and game-five will be Thursday in Pittsburgh.

>>OTA Practice Open To The Public Today

(Green Bay, WI) — Another practice for the Green Bay Packers will be open to the public today, again starting at 11:30 a-m. It is the third practice fans will be able to watch at Clarke Hinkle Field. Mini-camp starts a week from today, running through Thursday, June 15th. All practices are standing room only, with fans allowed on the Oneida Street side of the field.