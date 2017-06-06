mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Wisconsin Sports 6-6

>>Stricker, Neibrugge Qualify For Open

(Memphis, TN)  —  Wisconsin golfer Steve Stricker used the irritation he felt at being left out of the original field for the U-S Open as motivation, shooting rounds of 67 and 65 Monday to earn his spot.  Stricker was red hot at the sectional qualifying in Memphis, Tennessee.  He finished at 10-under par 132.  Twenty-three-year-old Jordan Niebrugge of Meqon also qualified at an event in Tacoma, Washington.  He and Stricker will be the only players in the 117th U-S Open field with ties to Wisconsin.

 

>>Giants Rally Lake To Whip Milwaukee 7-2

(Milwaukee, WI)  —  The San Francisco Giants blew open a 2-2 tie with five runs in the last two innings Monday night at Miller Park.  Aaron Hill’s pinch-hit, tiebreaking double was the big blow for the Giants in a 7-2 win.  Jeff Sarardzija gave up two runs in the first inning, then settled down to claim his second win.  Two Brewers crossed the plate when Hernan Perez lifted a sacrifice fly to left with men or second and third.  When the throw to the plate went out of play, both runners were allowed to score.  Chase Anderson puts his 4-1 record on the line when he starts tonight’s 6:40 p-m game.  Giants righty Matt Cain will oppose him.

 

>>Brewers Bring Up OF Prospect Phillips

(Milwaukee, WI)  —  Outfield prospect Brett Phillips knows he won’t be up for very long.  The Brewers promoted him from Triple-A Colorado Springs to take Travis Shaw’s place while the third baseman is on paternity leave.  Manager Craig Counsell threw Phillips right into the action and he went one-for-three Monday night, with a pair of strikeouts.  He was hitting .297 in the minors so far, with 11 homers, 41 RBIs and an O-P-S of .957.

 

>>Former Admiral Helps Preds Even Series

(Nashville, TN)  —  Former Milwaukee Admiral goaltender Pekka Rinne kept Pittsburgh at bay, while his teammates were scoring four times in a 4-1 win Monday.  The Nashville victory evens the series at two games apiece.  The home team has won all four games and game-five will be Thursday in Pittsburgh.

 

>>OTA Practice Open To The Public Today

(Green Bay, WI)  —  Another practice for the Green Bay Packers will be open to the public today, again starting at 11:30 a-m.  It is the third practice fans will be able to watch at Clarke Hinkle Field.  Mini-camp starts a week from today, running through Thursday, June 15th.  All practices are standing room only, with fans allowed on the Oneida Street side of the field.

 

  • Helen R. Cudo June 5, 2017
    Helen R. Cudo, 100, of Weyerhaeuser died on Monday, June 5th at The Barron Care & Rehabilitation Center. She is survived by: 2 daughters Joan Stucky of Cameron and Kathryn Guinn of Valley Center, KA; 2 sons Thomas Carl Cudo of Weyerhaeuser and John Cudo of Cameron; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and 1 sister Albene […]
  • Garage Sale (June 9th – June 10th) June 5, 2017
    Garage Sale located at N230 Whispering Pines Dr., Conrath (Highway 27 to Highway D, East on “D” to Whispering Pines Dr.) Friday, June 9th 9:00am-6:00pm Saturday, June 10th 9:00am-3:00pm Items Include: Sony Surround Sound System, Bose Speakers & Sony Disc Player, Futon, Wolf Head Figurines, Kitchen Stove, ATV Swisher Blade, TVs, Brand Name Clothing (Girls […]
