Wisconsin Sports 6-5

>>Brewers Salvage Final Game Of Series On 3-Hit Shutout

(Milwaukee, WI) — Zach Davies and three relievers combined on a three-hit shutout Sunday, giving the Milwaukee Brewers a 3-0 win over Los Angeles. The bullpen had faltered in the first two games of the weekend set, letting the Dodgers come from behind to win. Not this time. The three pitchers who followed Davies allowed only two walks and fanned five in three innings. Eric Thames and Domingo Santana hit home runs for the Brewers, who cling to a slim lead in the N-L Central Division. San Francisco visits Miller Park today (Monday) at 6:40 p-m. Junior Gerra takes the mound for Milwaukee. (corrected game time to 6:40pm)

>>Trek 100 Riders Pedal Through Hail, Heavy Rain, Lightning

(Waterloo, WI) — Seasoned bicyclists just dealt with the weather as they pedaled through the annual Trek 100 Saturday. The event is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer Fund. Shortly after about one-thousand riders started on the 100-K and 100-mile distances at 7:30 a-m, they were met with a thunderstorm which pelted them with hail and threatened them with lightning for about 45 minutes. Many riders kept going. Some sought shelter briefly, and two slipped and fell on the wet pavement, one suffering a broken bone and another torn ligaments. Packer Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre wasn’t deterred by the storm. A total of one-thousand-750 riders took part, including the shorter rides.

>>Golf Fans Get Early Peek At U.S. Open Trophy

(Franklin, WI) — Golf fans got a glimpse of the sterling silver U-S Open Trophy Saturday at the Oakwood Park Golf Course clubhouse. The trophy and its handler, Minocqua native Barrett Campbell, will complete a 44-day tour just as the legendary tournament starts its run next week at Erin Hills. The crowd got a close look at the trophy, some taking pictures with it. They weren’t allowed to touch it. By last weekend, Campbell had taken about 27-hundred photos of golf fans posing with the trophy.

>>Stricker Suffers 4th Round Let Down

(Dublin, OH) — Wisconsin golfer Steve Stricker needed a good performance at The Memorial golf tournament in Ohio over the weekend and he had it – until Sunday. Stricker struggled to a six-over par 78, finishing the tournament at one-over. He wound up tied for 40th. Jason Dufner blew his lead, then bounced back with a five-under par round Sunday to win the tournament by three strokes. Stricker was trying to qualify for the U-S Open with a good performance. If he isn’t in the field, there will be no Wisconsin golfers competing on the Erin Hills course.

>>Brewers Prepping For MLB Draft

(Milwaukee, WI) — A group of team officials is gathering behind closed doors in a Miller Park “war room” today, getting ready for the 2017 Major League Baseball free agent draft. Round one starts one week from today, June 5th, and it runs for three days. This marks the first draft under new amateur scouting director Tod Johnson. The Brewers have the ninth selection in the first round and Johnson has told reporters there are 10-to-12 players still being seriously considered.