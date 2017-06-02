Wisconsin Sports 6-2

>>Brewers Earn Split Of Series At New York

(New York, NY) — Chase Anderson pitched seven shutout innings as the Milwaukee Brewers edged the Mets Thursday afternoon 2-1. That gave the Central Division-leading Brewers a split of the four-game series. The tight contest was highlighted by a collision between Mets infielder Wilmer Flores and a bat boy on a foul pop. The bat boy interfered, but M-L-B rules say that isn’t an out because he was already on the field. New York manager Terry Collins was ejected for arguing. Nick Franklin slapped an R-B-I-single and tossed a runner out at the plate. Hernan Perez knocked in the other run. Anderson held the Mets to three hits and a walk while picking up his fourth win. Jimmy Nelson starts for Milwaukee tonight as the Brewers begin a seven-game home stand.

>>Former Brewers Segura, Cruz Leave Seattle Contest With Injuries

(Seattle, WA) — Former Brewers’ All Star Jean Segura and Milwaukee prospect Nelson Cruz both left Thursday’s game with the Seattle Mariners due to injuries. Segura entered the game against Colorado with the American League’s highest batting average, and was hitting .341 when he hurt his right ankle while sliding into second base on a sacrifice fly. Cruz, the league’s R-B-I leader with 42, was hit in the right hand by an 89 mile an hour fastball from Rockies’ rookie Kyle Freeland. Segura played shortstop for Milwaukee for more than three seasons, and he was a National League All Star in 2013. Cruz, a perennial power hitter, left the Milwaukee organization more than ten years ago in a trade with Texas for closer Francisco Cordero.

>>122nd Boys State Track Meet, 47th Girls Meet Begin

(La Crosse, WI) — The 122nd Wisconsin high school boys’ track meet begins today in La Crosse, while the top girls compete for the 47th year. Brookfield East and Freedom are the returning boys’ team champions in Divisions One and Two — while Marathon, Coleman, and Wild Rose shared the “D” Three crown. For the girls, Milwaukee, Jefferson, and Cuba City are the defending team champs in the three groups. Whitefish Bay senior Cami Davre hopes to become the fourth girl in the meet’s history to win four straight titles in more than one event, the 800 and 16 hundred meter runs in Division One — and she’ll also run in the 32-hundred. Reedsville senior Faith Lubner is also going for a fourth consecutive title in the 300 hurdles, and she’s seeking a third crown in the 100 hurdles.

>>PGA: Stricker Tied For 63rd At Memorial

(Dublin, OH) — Steve Stricker of Madison is tied for 63rd going into today’s (Friday’s) second round of the P-G-A’s Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio. Stricker shot a plus two 74 in his opening round Thursday, which means he’ll try to do what he did last weekend — shoot up the leaderboard during the weekend, so he can try to get into this month’s U-S Open at Erin Hills without having to play in a qualifying tournament on Monday in Memphis. To avoid the 36 hole qualifier, Stricker would have to jump up 25 places in the World Golf Rankings, so he’s at least 60th or higher after Sunday. Jason Dufner and David Lingmerth lead the Memorial at 65.

>>Packers Hold Open Practice In 2nd Week Of OTAs

(Green Bay, WI) — Rookie safety Josh Jones was impressive in Thursday’s open practice by the Green Bay Packers at Clarke Hinkle Field. Jones’ first week with the team opened a lot of eyes. Another defender, third-year cornerback Quinten Rollins broke up an end-zone throw to Martellus Bennett as part of his outstanding day. This is the second week of O-T-As for the Packers. Clayton Mathews was back on the field after missing last week. He’s entering his ninth N-F-L season, a time when many veterans try to duck as much of the off-season as possible, but Mathews says he enjoys the work, and uses the time to assess the defensive players he’ll be on the field with.