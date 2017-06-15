Wisconsin Sports 6-15

>>Wisconsin’s Niebrugge First To Start As US Open Begins

(Erin, WI) — Wisconsin’s Jordan Niebrugge (nee brew ge) is the first to tee off as the 117th U-S Open golf tournament begins at Erin Hills. The Mequon native has a 6:45 tee time, and the state’s only other golfer in the field — Steve Stricker of Madison — has one of the day’s final starts at 2:20. This is Wisconsin’s first U-S Open, and a couple of issues arose during three days of practice rounds in the town of Erin near Hartford in Washington County. The U-S-G-A ordered an emergency cut of some long fescue rough along four holes, after some golfers complained that rain and high winds made part of the rough virtually impossible to hit a ball from. The rains interrupted play the past two days, and the current forecast has a 40-percent chance of rain during Friday’s second round — and a 50-percent rain chance during Saturday’s third round.

>>Brewers Win Waterlogged Game At Saint Louis; Feliz Cut

(St. Louis, MO) — The Milwaukee Brewers almost blow a 6-0 lead, but they hang on to beat the Cardinals in Saint Louis 7-6 on a wet Wednesday night with almost two hours of rain delays. Hernan Perez drove in the game winning run in the seventh with a single that scored Domingo Santana from second — and Eric Thames hit a two run homer during Milwaukee’s six run flurry in the first two innings. Saint Louis scored four in the second to make a game of it, and the Cardinals scored two in the eighth which cut into a three run Milwaukee lead. Matt Garza won his first start off the disabled list, giving up four runs in five innings to improve to 3-2, and Mike Leake took the loss as the Brewers extended their National League Central Division lead to two games after the second place Chicago Cubs lost to the Mets in New York. Also Wednesday, the Brewers designated reliever Neftali Feliz for assignment, after the potential closer struggled to a 1-5 mark and an E-R-A of six in 29 appearances.

>>Brewers Complete MLB Draft With 41 Selections

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Brewers have completed their Major League Draft by taking 41 players. Milwaukee took 23 pitchers during the past three days — along with seven outfielders, seven infielders, three catchers, and one utility player. Twenty of the 41 selections were high school standouts — including nine in a row to start the day on Wednesday. That was a gamble for general manager David Stearns and scouting director Tod Johnson, who most likely face the possibility of paying more than the recommended signing bonuses for those slots to buy out the prep players’ scholarships. Stearns says he does not expect the Brewers to sign everyone they draft — after they signed 37 of last year’s 41 picks.

>>Field Set For State Prep Baseball Title Games

(Appleton, WI) — Four new state champions will be crowned today (Thursday) in the divisional title games of the state high school spring baseball tournament. The last semifinal contests were completed late Wednesday night at Fox Cities Stadium near Appleton. Athens plays Independence/Gilmanton in the Division Four title game at nine this (Thursday) morning followed by La Crosse Aquinas against Laconia at noon for the “D” Three crown — West Salem versus Waupun at three p-m for the Division Two title — and Kimberly versus Sun Prairie at six tonight (Thursday) for Division One championship. In the Division Two semis late Wednesday, West Salem eliminated Beloit Turner 5-3 and Waupun blanked Mosinee 6-0. In the afternoon “D” Three semis, Aquinas shut out Cumberland 7-0, and Laconia topped Iola/Scandinavia 5-4 in nine innings.

>>Rookie Safety Jones Stands Out At Packers’ Minicamp

(Green Bay, WI) — Rookie defensive back Josh Jones is getting rave reviews as the Green Bay Packers are about to finish their three day minicamp today (Thursday). Coach Mike McCarthy has praised the entire corps of safeties, saying they’ve been consistently close to the ball. But Jones — a second round draft pick from North Carolina State — has played more snaps than almost anyone at practice, as he fits into a combo safety and linebacker spot that Morgan Burnett started playing last season. Defensive coordinator Dom Capers says now is the time to challenge players to see what they can really do — and by the time the preseason begins in August, Capers says he should have a better idea of each player’s endurance and performance levels.

>>State Girls High School Soccer Tourney Begins

(Milwaukee, WI) — Waukesha Catholic Memorial will go for its sixth consecutive state title at the girls’ high school soccer tournament that begins today (Thursday) in Milwaukee. Memorial is the only returning champion in the four divisions, and it will begin defending its Division Three crown Friday. Semis in Division One kick things off at eleven this (Thursday) morning when Bay Port plays Muskego, and then Brookfield Central goes against Oconomowoc. Division Four will have its semifinals late in the day, when La Crosse Aquinas faces Brookfield Academy, and Howards Grove takes on Lake County Lutheran/University Lake. The tournament runs through Saturday at Milwaukee’s Uihlein (ee line) Soccer Park.