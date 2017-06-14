Wisconsin Sports 6-14

>>Brewers Split Doubleheader With Cardinals

(St. Louis, MO) — The Milwaukee Brewers split their day/night doubleheader at Saint Louis, losing the opener 6-0 and winning the nightcap 8-5. Brent Suter took the loss in Game One, giving up three runs in five and two thirds innings after Brandon Woodruff tightened his right hamstring in the warmups and could not make his big league debut. The Brewers’ offense only had six singles as Lance Lynn got the win — and Jose Martinez homered twice for the Redbirds. In the evening’s Game Two, it was tied 5-5 in the eighth when Milwaukee scored three runs to win it with R-B-I singles from Travis Shaw and Manny Pina, and a sacrifice fly by Keon Broxton after Shaw, Broxton, and Jesus Aguilar all hit solo homers earlier in the contest. Jared Hughes won Game Two in relief, improving to 2-1 as the Brewers ended the night with a one game lead on the second place Chicago Cubs in the National League Central — with Saint Louis moving into third place at two and one half games back.

>>Brewers Draft Seven More

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Major League Draft wraps up today (Wednesday) with 30 more rounds. The Brewers took seven players in Day Two, for a total of ten so far — and Tuesday’s selections included Oregon State catcher and first baseman K-J Harrison in Round Three. He homered twice in two games at last weekend’s N-C-A-A Super Regionals while leading his team to the College World Series in Omaha. Milwaukee also drafted three college pitchers, a high school hurler, a prep infielder, and two college infielders. That group included two players from the University of Utah — third baseman Dallas Carroll and pitcher Jayson Rose — plus Louisville shortstop Devin Hairston, a teammate of the Brewers’ first round draft choice from last year, Corey Ray.

>>Division One Final Set At State High School Baseball Tourney

(Appleton, WI) — Sun Prairie will play Kimberly tomorrow (Thursday) night for the Division One title at the state high school spring baseball tournament near Appleton. Sun Prairie advanced with a 6-5 semifinal victory against Hartland Arrowhead in ten innings on Tuesday night, after Arrowhead eliminated defending champion Burlington earlier in the day. Carson Holin had the game winning hit for Sun Prairie in the semifinal, with a two run double. Kimberly won the other semi, 2-1 against Eau Claire North as Zach Lechner scored the deciding run on a wild pitch. Semis in the other three divisions are set for today (Wednesday) as Webster plays Independence/Gilmantown and Athens takes on Oakfield in Division Four — La Crosse Aquinas faces Cumberland and Laconia goes against Iola/Scandinavia in “D” Three — and Beloit Turner plays West Salem and Mosinee faces Waupun tonight (Wednesday) in the Division Two semis.

>>Packers’ Top Draft Choice Has Catching Up To Do

(Green Bay, WI) — The Green Bay Packers’ top draft choice has some catching up to do. Corner Kevin King attended his first team workout Tuesday, as the Packers’ three day minicamp began. King took part in Green Bay’s rookie orientation weekend — but the N-F-L forced him to complete his school year at Washington because his college is on the quarter semester system. King says it’s not a big deal in the overall scheme of things — because he could still review the playbook in his final weeks at school, and he had a lot of contact with his new position coach Joe Whitt. Coach Mike McCarthy only let King take part in individual drills and no scrimmage plays on Tuesday, saying he needed to be eased into the fold so he could be fully ready for training camp.

>>US Open: Final Day Of Practice Rounds Set

(Erin, WI) — The world’s best golfers will have one more day to get accustomed to Erin Hills before the U-S Open begins tomorrow (Thursday) in southeast Wisconsin. The course dried up pretty well after Tuesday’s practices were delayed more than two hours by rain. Jordan Spieth, the 2015 champion, says the winning score on Sunday could be five to ten strokes below par — much lower than a normal U-S Open in which the champion is close to even. Only one player in the field has won a competitive event at Erin Hills before. Bryson DeChambeau won an intercollegiate tournament that Marquette hosted at the course in 2014 — and he played two rounds there during the 2011 U-S Amateur.

>>Basketball: Bucks Draft Prep, Women’s Hoops Transfer

(Undated) — The Milwaukee Bucks have auditioned University of Texas center Jarrett Allen in a solo session on Tuesday. It was the Bucks’ first predraft workout on their home practice court since general manager John Hammond left for Orlando on May 23rd. Assistant G-M Justin Zanek has taken control of the Bucks’ preparations for the June 22nd N-B-A Draft — and scouting vice president Billy McKinney says the team has been busy attending workouts arranged by player agents in other cities. In women’s college basketball, Mukwonago native Bre Cera has been given the okay to transfer from the University of Iowa after just one season — and coach Lisa Bluder says she’ll be going closer to home. Crea averaged two points and two rebounds in 31 games and 18 starts for the Hawkeyes during her freshman year.